Arizona State AHC Bryan Carrington Discusses Promotion, DB Room

TEMPE -- Arizona State assistant head coach Bryan Carrington spoke with media following Thursday's practice, where the head coach discussed his recent promotion, the growth that NFL-bound Keith Abney II showed during his time in Tempe, and what excites him about the current defensive back room.

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Transfer Portal Was Success for Defensive Back Room

"Yeah, we're excited about the opportunity that we had this offseason to bring more depth in our room, if people don't know the past three years here, we've been operating with five scholarship cornerbacks now that number is eight. So it gives us a lot more opportunities to give the young guys rep take heat off veterans, and it gives us an opportunity to not have a lapse in practice."

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Lyrik Rawls (2) and cornerback Jalen Todd (26) celebrate a play against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The fact that Arizona State was able to add three extra scholarship cornerbacks, as well as a duo of elite playmaking safeties (Lyrik Rawls, Jessiah McGrew) is an incredible win both DC Brian Ward and Carrington. The 2026 defense has real potential to end up being the most versatile during head coach Kenny Dillingham's tenure.

Arizona State's Recruiting Pitches Continue to Grow

"Having the opportunity of having Texas based schools come visit us and play games, and Sun Devil Stadium this this past season, allowed the word to kind of spread, the word to kind of get out. The success of Keith Abney is also a huge marketing tool. And I mean, look at this place. I mean, if you're a young kid between 18 and 22 a lot of players that jump in the transfer portal kind of know the meat and potatoes of what college football is, and kind of have a little bit more tunnel vision of what they're looking for.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Rodney Bimage Jr. (0) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And I can assure you, from a transfer portal standpoint, there's no bigger appeal if I was making a decision. And from a football standpoint, and then from a social experience standpoint, you know, if everybody has resources nowadays."

Arizona State's standing as a recruiting entity has certainly rebounded in the years that followed the scandal that engulfed the Herm Edwards era. It truly feels as if everything is coming together, with Dillingham/Carrington being the vessels of selling the entire picture of playing in Tempe/for a storied football program.

Montana Warren Remains Vital Piece of ASU Identity

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Montana Warren (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think Montana is a guy that's been in our system going on year four. He's versatile, being that he's played nickel, he's played free, he's played strong. So he definitely has an opportunity for us when we put this puzzle together to have multiple spots to fit Montana within our defense and what we're trying to achieve, Montana is tremendous. He's a guy that's likable in the locker room.

We're joking kid about the buddy system through the transfer portal, but you know, Montana and Lyrik Rawls played high school football together, so when the portal opens up and lyric has that person on our roster that can kind of give them a living testament of our program... So Montana is a huge piece of what we're building here in Arizona State."

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Warren has been a mainstay with the ASU program and figures to have a major role in 2026, whether it's in the nickel or at safety.