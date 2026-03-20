Kenny Dillingham Pleased With Day One of ASU Spring Practice

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with media following Arizona State's opening day of spring practice on Thursday.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Below are major topics that were covered by Dillingham during his media availability, with context added to the statements.

Dillingham Expects Team to be Mentally Strong

"I want our guys to understand that. You know, mentally, when you're a mentally strong football team, when you can your best play can be after you give up a big play, when you can respond in those manners when your best plays, or maybe even after you have a good play and everybody's praising you right, the moments that are the toughest are the ones that are most emotional. We got to become a team that can perform in the biggest moments."

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham alluded to how strong the Sun Devils excelled over the closing stretch of the 2024 season, which eventually resulted in a Big 12 title . He mentioned that the 2025 squad was much more of a 50/50 proposition in terms of being able to close out games, with the hope that the moments from two seasons ago translates into the 2026 campaign.

Dillingham Had Vision for Brian Ward /Bryan Carrington

Ward's role was shifted into full time defensive coordinator following 2025, while Carrington got a promotion to assistant head coach.

"I wanted Brian to be able to float and be see big picture and really let other guys focus on the fundamentals, and him see the big picture as the coordinator over there. And then I thought coach Carrington has become, you know, his football knowledge has grown, and I wanted to give him a role as a pass game coordinator, and give him some roles kind of just overall program. So it was kind of what's best for the program."

Arizona State defensive coordinator Brian Ward runs a drill for his secondary during the first day of fall practice in Tempe, Ariz. on July 30, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Carrington's promotion is expected to be a major step forward for the cornerbacks coach - as his track record in the player development department and as a recruiter has improved drastically in a concise period of time.

Blocking on Perimeter Remains Major Emphasis

"Yeah. I mean, we want to create explosive runs, and you can only do that, yeah? Why that's willing to work on the perimeter, and it's all about the team. Blocking on the perimeter is just showing you care about your teammates. So it is. And so for us, the team, the team, the team, the team, the team, the team, everything's about the team."