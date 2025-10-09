Arizona State's Initial Week 7 Injury Report Revealed
TEMPE -- The challenges are continuing to pile up for the Arizona State Sun Devils during the course of the 2025 season in terms of Big-12 based opponents and the most significant opponent of them all - injuries.
Kenny Dillingham's program unveiled the initial injury report on Wednesday night for Saturday's bout with a fellow conference contender in the Utah Utes in what is a mandated procedure from the conference.
Several new names were added to the report alongside the usual suspects - Arizona State on SI explores what was unveiled on Wednesday night below.
OUT
DB Xavion Alford, DE Albert Smith III, WR Noble Johnson, QB Cameron Dyer, DB Plas Johnson, LB Zyrus Fiaseu, OL Doughless Teloma, OL Brent Helton, DL Zac Swanson, DL MyKeil Gardner
Alford has been out since the Texas State game and has definitively been ruled out by Dillingham since last week. Smith and Fiaseu remain out as well - costing the team valuable depth pieces. Swanson was ruled out by Dillingham in his press conference Monday after making an impact in the victory over Texas Christian. Johnson is a new addition to the report, with his status moving forward unclear.
QUESTIONABLE
RB, Kyson Brown, DB Montana Warren, DL Ian Shewell
Brown is a re-entrant into the injury report following a pair of games in which he struggled to get re-acclimated into the offense. Brown is seeking to return to the form he was in the opening game, one in which he gained 145 yards in. Warren has improved enough over the bye week to reasonably be considered a possibility to play as well, although Kyndrich Breedlove is likely to remain the starting player at the nickel spot.
PROBABLE
WR Jordyn Tyson, TE Chamon Metayer, DL Clayton Smith, QB Sam Leavitt, S Xavier Skowron, TE Khamari Anderson, P Kanyon Floyd, DL Prince Dorbah, K Jesus Gomez, OL Jimeto Obigbo
Tyson, Leavitt, Metayer, Smith, Dorbah, and Obigbo are starting players that were added to the report - all of the above are significant despite being labeled as probable. All four are expected to play, but it will be fascinating to see how things progress as the week goes on.
Anderson's status is worth mentioning as well, as the Kentucky transfer provides quality blocking and has strong hands in the passing game.
Floyd's status is promising, as Matt McKenzie struggled to punt into the wind in the win over Texas Christian two weeks ago.
The final injury report is expected to come roughly an hour prior to the 7:15 P.M. Arizona time kickoff, with an updated one expected on Friday.
