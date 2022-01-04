Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    Sun Devils CB Chase Lucas Accepts NFL Combine Invite

    Arizona State Sun Devils cornerback Chase Lucas has accepted an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine in March.
    Only two days after tackle Kellen Diesch accepted an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine, another Arizona State Sun Devil will join him. 

    Cornerback Chase Lucas posted on social media Tuesday his acceptance to the pre-draft festivities in Indianapolis. 

    Each year, the Combine usually has more than 300 NFL draft prospects in town for a four-day series of medical, physical and mental testing, helping teams complete evaluations before the draft.

    Held in early March at Lucas Oil Stadium (home of the Indianapolis Colts), the Combine is done by position groups to make staggered arrivals to begin the four-day sequence separately. 

    College prospects are put through the televised physical testing (including the 40-yard dash), and field drills on their final day. 

    Players will also go through interviews with NFL clubs and media.

    Both Lucas and fellow draft hopeful Jack Jones hope to be the first Arizona State defensive backs drafted since Damarious Randall was selected by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. 

    Lucas played in over 50 games as a member of the Sun Devils, totaling 223 tackles with 34 passes defended, six interceptions, two sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovered. 

    His passion on and off the field paved the way in both his and the overall play of the defense during his time at ASU, helping the Sun Devils establish one of the top defensive backfields during his time in Tempe. 

    Lucas, who leaves Arizona State as one of the most accomplished players thanks to his long stay over six seasons, will also appear in the East-West Shrine Bowl before the Combine. 

    Other players such as running back Rachaad White, linebacker Darien Butler and Jones are some of many other players expected to receive invites. 

    The Combine will begin on Tuesday, March 1.

    Arizona State hopes to be well represented by Lucas and others in attendance. 

