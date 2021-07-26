Sun Devils Rewind: ASU Well Represented in Olympics, NHL Draft and More

Before the upcoming week is in full swing, let's recap everything that happened in the world of Arizona State recently.

It's currently monsoon season in the state of Arizona, as thunderstorms and flash floods have made their presence felt on a much stronger scale the past seven days. Desert weather can certainly remain unpredictable through the summer months, so remember to stay safe when possible (and when it rains, post on social media so everybody knows).

While the Arizona State Sun Devils prepare themselves for their respective seasons at home, 20 of ASU's finest are currently in Tokyo representing 14 different countries in the Olympics.

It's been quite the week for Sun Devils faithful to keep up with, and we have everything covered on this week's edition of Sun Devils Rewind:

International Sun Devils

With competitions ranging from golf to water polo, the Sun Devils have a plethora of names to track throughout the next couple weeks. For a full list of ASU athletes, click here. The games, which officially began on Friday with the opening ceremony, are set to conclude on Aug. 8.

ASU Football Nabs Handful of Watch-List Nods

As national award watch lists became more available throughout the week, the Sun Devils were well represented across the board ahead of the season which starts in six weeks.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels was added to the Maxwell Award watch list, annually given to the nation's top player. Daniels was also pegged to the Davey O'Brien Award watch list, which is given to college football's top quarterback.

Sun Devils defensive back Chase Lucas was also named to the Bednarik Award watch list, which is awarded to the nation's top defensive player, and the Jim Thorpe Award watch list for the best defensive back.

A pair of Sun Devils ball-carriers Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum were included in the Doak Walker Award watch list, annually handed to the best running back in college football.

Sun Devils add Seventh Commit to Football Class of 2022

Class of 2022 safety Tristan Dunn from Sumner (Wash.) High School verbally committed to Arizona State Wednesday night.

Dunn, who became the fourth secondary player for ASU in its 2022 class, has great size (6-foot-3) and speed for playing in the defensive backfield, and will be a welcome addition to an already strong Sun Devils secondary.

Dunn also held offers from Arizona, Boise State, Florida Atlantic, Nevada, Utah, Utah State and Washington State.

Basketball Offers Recruits in Classes of 2022 and 2023

On the same day, ASU basketball offered two potential commitments for their backcourt. Brendan Hausen (2022) and Courtney Anderson Jr. (2023), both playing at the guard position, received offers from the Sun Devils last Tuesday.

Hausen possesses the capability to play either guard spot, while Anderson mostly anchors the shooting guard position. For more on both, click here.

Josh Doan Drafted as Highest ASU Hockey Player in History

ASU freshman Josh Doan was selected by the Arizona Coyotes with the 37th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Doan became the highest drafted Sun Devils hockey player in school history, and is the son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan as well as being a Phoenix native.

Ty Murchison also had the privilege of hearing his name called on draft night, finally going off the board at pick No. 158 to the Philadelphia Flyers. Also entering ASU as a freshman, Murchison is the first ever California native to commit to ASU's hockey program in the NCAA era, per ASU's site.

Former Sun Devil Joey Daccord Selected by Seattle Kraken in NHL Expansion Draft

Former ASU goaltender Joey Daccord, previously of the Ottawa Senators, now has a new home after being selected by the newly founded Seattle Kraken in the NHL's expansion draft.

Daccord became the first ever Sun Devils hockey player to sign an entry-level contract in the NHL, while also becoming the first to play in an NHL game, all happening within a three-day span in April of 2019.

Jemma Purfield Signs With Leicester City Women

Former Sun Devils soccer player Jemma Purfield was officially signed by Leicester City Women (LCFC) last Monday.

Purfield most recently played in the 2021 FA Women's League Cup Final with Bristol City Women after departing from Liverpool Women in 2019. She was also (at the time) the youngest ever player to play in the Women's Super League at the age of 16, according to ASU's site.

