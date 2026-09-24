Through Three Weeks, What Are The Biggest Questions Surrounding ASU QB Cutter Boley?

“I think he's (Cutter Boley) played well,” ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said on Tuesday. “He’s taken care of the football. He doesn’t have, (knock on wood), a ‘real’ interception. Hasn’t thrown the ball to the opponent one time in three games. That usually results to winning.”

Winning, among a little bit of everything, highlight Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley’s start to the 2026 season.

Leading the Sun Devils to a 2-1 record, Boley has been a part of a 70-7 masterclass, a second-half loss that featured the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in Texas, and a trip to London that was wet and miserable offensively—but ended in an ASU victory.

Now in the bye week, what can fans take away from Boley’s play so far? Are there any long-term concerns? Or is the sample size too small?

Can Boley Be Trusted in Fourth Quarters and “Crunch Time”?

We have yet to truly see Cutter Boley step up to the plate late in games for the Sun Devils. He was pulled early in the season-opening blowout over Morgan State, two unlucky interceptions kept the ball away from him in the Texas A&M loss, while his defense set the table for him in London to take down Kansas with a 1-yard rushing touchdown and an eight-yard scramble to ice the game.

To get the real scoop on Boley’s fourth-quarter prowess, you have to go back to Lexington, Kentucky: his sophomore season with the Wildcats.

Boley sported a 63.9 completion percentage for 517 yards and four touchdowns, a step down from his second-and-third quarter numbers, where he had a 67.4 (Q2) and 69.2 (Q3) completion percentage.

He tossed four interceptions in fourth quarters, making up a third of his 12 interceptions.

Now as a Sun Devil, Boley just has seven throws in the fourth quarter, but the first half/second half splits tell the same story.

In the first half, Boley had a 66.7 completion percentage, with seven touchdowns on 538 yards passing. In the second half, that number shrinks to 54.2 with just two touchdowns.

It is not fair to make a verdict without seeing a true fourth quarter from the new ASU quarterback, but the seeds may be already planted for what we will see from him.

Can Boley Play in Bad Weather?

If you aren’t too knowledgeable about the weather patterns across the pond, let’s just say it’s not quite Tempe, Arizona.

Boley was just 11-for-23 (47.8%) on a cold, wet day in London, his lowest completion mark in a full game since 2024.

It doesn’t get too cold or nasty in the SEC, but even when the temperature does dip, so does Boley. His 2025 stats in the first half of the year outweigh the second half, throwing more interceptions in November than August, September and October combined.

Now, with Tempe being his new home, Boley shouldn’t have to run into weather like London’s very often. But ASU does have late season matchups in BYU and UCF, both presenting cold or rainy weather.

Oct. 31 at BYU could be a very big game for potential conference stakes. Will any potential weather hurt the Devils’ offense?

Can Boley’s Hot Streak at Home Continue?

On the flip side of the weather conversation, Boley has been impressive at home. Not just through one game at Mountain America Stadium, but throughout his entire college career.

Before breaking in his new digs with a six-touchdown, 387-yard performance in the 2026 season opener, Boley enjoyed the home cooking at Kentucky before making the move west.

In 2025, Boley had a 74.6 completion percentage, throwing for 1,270 yards with 10 touchdowns on three interceptions. On the road, those numbers didn’t quite translate. Boley’s road splits included a 57.9 completion percentage, 890 passing yards with five touchdowns and nine interceptions.

It’s no shocker: everyone enjoys being at home. Over the next two weeks, Boley will have a chance to soak it in.

ASU hosts Baylor and Hawai’i on back-to-back weeks in Tempe, a perfect opportunity for Cutter and the offense to get back on track after a whirlwind of a two-week road trip.

Are the questions valid? Or are they early-season overreactions?

Time will tell when ASU returns to the field vs. Baylor on Oct. 3