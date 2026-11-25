The most underrated rivalry in college sports?

The desert may be a blind spot for some football fans in the country, but for the ones who know: Arizona State-Arizona is no joke across the board, and ramps up to 10x when it is on the gridiron.

For those who don't know, what is there to know? Before the 100th installment of the Territorial Cup kicks off this weekend, here is a walk down the history of the duel in the desert.

When It Mattered Most

When dissecting a rivalry, it is easiest to point to the matchups that had the most ramifications. More than just bragging rights.

For this category, ASU and UofA's first meaningful battle wasn't even on the football field.

In 1958, Proposition 200 came across the desk of Arizona voters. A proposition centered on changing the name of Arizona State College to Arizona State University, becoming a university with authorized colleges, departments, courses of study, and degrees approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

Down south, the people of Tucson and UofA tried to stop the proposition, promoting a vote "No on 200".

The proposition passed, ASU was born, and the rivalry stepped up another level after that.

17 years later, another big moment for Arizona State would occur via a pass. This time, the passing of the pigskin to WR John Jefferson.

In a battle between No. 8 ASU and No. 12 Arizona, with ASU's perfect season and a Fiesta Bowl berth on the line, Jefferson made an extraordinary catch in the endzone to shift the momentum after a 14-3 Arizona lead.

ASU would never look back after that, winning 24-21 and going on to beat Nebraska in the Fiesta Bowl.

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Arizona would get their revenge 11 years later, knocking off the No. 4 Sun Devils 34-17 via a big-time pick-six by safety Chuck Cecil. This would end ASU's Rose Bowl hopes.

It is hard to get an exact count in the over 120 years of the rivalry, but it is safe to say that at least a fourth of the 100 matchups have had BCS/Bowl Season/Conference Championship implications tied to the Territorial Cup, including ASU securing their spot in the Big 12 title game in 2024, while losing any chance at it in 2025.

The Best of The Best

Implications aside, what are the best games in Territorial Cup history?

Is it the 1975 "The Catch" game? Or it the 1986 "Cecil-Six" upset? Or, another?

A year before the 1986 Rose Bowl bid spoil, the Wildcats would catch the Devils again via a late ASU fumble, setting up a game-winning field goal to win, 16-13.

25 years later, the Sun Devils would not leave the game up to a kick. Twice.

ASU DE James Brooks would block the Wildcats' extra point in regulation, sending the 84th Territorial Cup to overtime. The game would head into double overtime, where, you guessed it, Brooks would disrupt another UofA XP to give ASU the win, 30-29.

In 1998, UofA would let touchdowns do the talking. In an old-fashioned desert shootout, Arizona took down ASU, 50-42, behind UofA QB Ryan Kealy's 511 yards.

Six years before? The opposite. Arizona's "Desert Swarm" defense held ASU to seven points. What did ASU do? Hold UofA to six. A 7-6 final in one of the most defensive games in the series, involving a missed kick from the 'Cats to give ASU the win.

The final answer? All of the above: you can't just pick one.

The next installment for the Territorial Cup will be this Saturday, Nov. 28, as the Sun Devils and Wildcats fight it out for the 100th time.