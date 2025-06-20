EXCLUSIVE: Giovanni Hodge Talks Sun Devils Offer And More
There are many schools that has started to stand out when it comes to recruiting in the 2027 cycle, which is the next class following the current recruiting cycle that we are all in. One of the schools who has started to stand out, despite not having a single commit at this time is the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils have yet to land a commit, but that has yet to stop them from making a splash in the 2027 recruiting class early on with visits, offers, and now communication following the June 15th contact date.
One of the talented recruits that they have been targeting is 2027 is Giovanni Hodge. Hodge is an edge rusher from the state of California as he resides inside the city of Sacramento, California. The talented EDGE rusher attends Grant Union High School, and is rated as a three-star at this time. He holds offers from many schools, including the Arizona Wildcats, California Golden Bears, and the Arizona State Sun Devils.
The talented recruit caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss how the Sun Devils are doing in his recruitment and more.
"It means a lot to be offered by Arizona State, being that they were ranked in the Top 25 and made the College Football Playoffs," the talented Arizona State Sun Devils target stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The talented recruit doesn't have a specific coach that he is looking forward to building a relartionship with. He explains why.
"I'm looking forward to building a relationship with all of the coaches because it means a lot to me on how the relationships between me and the coaches are."
The recruit will be looking into visiting, butr as of now, no plans have been made. But what about other schools, have any of those started to stand out?
"I don’t plan to visit as of this moment in time. I also don’t really have a school that stands out to me as of right now."
There are many things that comes to mind for each individual who thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils. For the talented EDGE, he thinks of a specific player that made a difference last season.
"When Arizona State comes to mind, I think of their running back that just made the NFL, Cam Skattebo, because he was a huge part of them making the College Playoffs."
