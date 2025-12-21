Arizona State Collapses Late, Falls in Battle vs. Oregon State

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (9-4) officially closed out non-conference play with a shocking 78-76 loss to former Pac-12 rival Oregon State (7-6) on Sunday afternoon at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe - the first time they had lost at home to the Beavers since 2007.

Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley was confronted with challenges heading into the game, as reserve PG Trevor Best was seen wearing a boot on the bench after exiting Wednesday's loss to UCLA, while forward Allen Mukeba was ruled out at halftime after exiting the first half of this contest.

First Half

Oregon State got off to a quick start - taking a 12-6 lead at the 14:44 mark of the half behind scoring efforts from four different players. Massamba Diop was the only Sun Devil that managed to score in the first five minutes of the contest.

An Arizona State rally was sparked in the minutes that followed by Diop, reserve forward Allen Mukeba, and active defensive efforts - they shrunk the lead to 20-15 at around the 10 minute mark of the half.

The flow of the game continued to stabilize over the course of the first half, as Oregon State's five-point lead largely remained stable before a Santiago Trouet layup brought the game to within three points at the under six-minute mark.

The Sun Devils were able to tie the game at 32 at the 3:13 mark of the half, finally taking a lead at the 38.2 second mark after an and-one layup finish (the free throw was missed) by Anthony "Pig" Johnson. Odum secured a nine-foot floater in the final seconds of the half to take Arizona State into the locker room with a 40-38 lead.

Second Half

Arizona State started the second half red-hot, scoring 13 points across the first four minutes of the period, which included a pair of three-point hits from Santiago Trouet and Odum. They took a 53-44 advantage into the under-16 timeout in which 15:34 remained in the contest to that point.

Arizona State continued an offensive surge, as they extended the lead to 68-57 in the process with exactly eight minutes left in the contest. The offense subsequently stalled, as Oregon State cut the lead to 68-66 with 4:31 remaining - this accompanied a 3:37 stretch of scoreless basketball from the Sun Devils.

The Beavers retook the lead with just over a minute left - a three-point hit by Isaiah Sy gifted them a 76-75 advantage. An Arizona State created turnover was squandered by a turnover right after - leading to Oregon State free throws with 6 seconds left in the game.

Key Performers

Moe Odum - 17 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST

Massamba Diop - 16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 BLK

Santiago Trouet - 13 PTS, 3 REB, 2 BLK

Bryce Ford - 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 STL

What's Next

Arizona State is set to open up Big 12 play at home on Saturday, January 3 against the overachieving Colorado Buffaloes.

