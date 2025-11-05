Grading Arizona State WBB Season-Opening Victory
TEMPE -- The Arizona State women's basketball program opened the 2025-26 campaign with a 67-53 victory over Coppin State on Monday night.
The fourth quarter effort is truly what propelled the team to a win, but the ultimate performance deserves a more in-depth look beyond the surface - Arizona State on SI grades three aspects of the game below.
Molly Miller: A
The first-year head coach had her fingerprints all over the win.
Everything that Miller has built as a head coach was apparent in the win: hard-nosed defense, team-oriented offense, and the consistent willingness to make the winning play.
Miller's 298th win as a head coach at the collegiate level wasn't a mistake - the 38-year old had designs all over the victory, and appears to be the right person for the job, even after one game.
Offense: C-
The offense struggled for the better part of three quarters, but came alive in the final frame.
Junior forward McKinna Brackens had impressive moments as a scorer, while senior G Gabby Elliott came alive in the fourth quarter as well. Last-Tear Poa dished out a career-high 10 assists.
There were some downsides to point out in opposition of the positives - the team committed 23 turnovers, shot 2-19 from three-point range, and the bench only accounted for two points as a complete unit.
Miller built the roster with intention - this shouldn't be a reason for concern at this point, as the roster has several talented shot-makers and playmakers. One-off game shouldn't change the outlook of the offense as a complete unit.
Defense: B
The defense was largely rock solid. The team forced 33 Coppin State turnovers, blocked five shots, and secured 18 defensive rebounds behind a team effort.
Miller's defensive principles were on full display here, as there were numerous lineups that created on-ball pressure, forced unforced errors, and communicated well together.
The connectivity of the roster was truly apparent in the win - this being the most athletic Arizona State roster since the 2019 NCAA tournament squad is an undeniable bonus as well.
The Sun Devils continue non-conference play on Saturday, when they welcome Eastern Washington to Desert Financial Arena on Saturday. The team then hits the road for two games before returning to face Brackens' former team in UNLV at home on Nov 22. The second season of play in the Big 12 begins on Dec 21, when the Colorado Buffaloes visit Tempe.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!