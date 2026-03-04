Pair of ASU Stars Named All-Big 12 Selections

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball program (22-9, 9-9 Big 12) are set to enter the first round of the Big 12 tournament from Kansas City, Missouri later in the day on Wednesday against rival Arizona - some incredible news came the way of the program on Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of the must-win game.

The news was in the form of Big 12 award selections, where two Arizona State stars and key contributors were named to the All-Big 12 Third Team during a resurgent season in the conference.

Arizona State Sun Devils Gabby Elliott (0) runs with the ball against Eastern Washington Eagles Madeline Gibbs (3) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on Nov. 8, 2025. | Diannie Chavez/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State on SI discusses the contributions the pair of standouts has made this season, as well as what to look forward to in the days to come.

Gabby Elliott

Elliott opted to finish a lengthy collegiate career that has been marred by injuries on different occasions in Tempe, her fourth program.

The shooting guard is heading into Wednesday's game with 1,489 career points after earning a career-best 508 points this season. Elliott's 16.4 points per game have included several high-level performances that have proven instrumental in victories.

ASU Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) looks to shoot the ball as Kansas State Wildcats guard Brandie Harrod (3) defends at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Elliott's winning mentality, fearlessness when attacking off of the dribble, and general toughness have been invaluable to this team - it was ultimately rewarded by the Big 12 on Tuesday.

ASU Sun Devils guard Gabby Elliott (0) looks to pass the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe on Feb. 1, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McKinna Brackens

Brackens is another one of the key transfers that head coach Molly Miller brought in during the 2025 portal cycle.

The junior spent two seasons at UNLV - showing exceptional growth across each of the campaigns - before ultimately deciding to make the move from the Mountain West to the Big 12.

Miller spent the next several months raving about the forward, even going as far as to say that Brackens would be one of the breakout stars in the conference this season - that notion was confirmed over a large bulk of the year.

Brackens' averages of 15.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.3 SPG proved to be career-highs, while there was a slight uptick in efficiency that followed as well. Ultimately, Brackens provided some of the best individual moments for the Sun Devils this season, while also being one of the most consistent performers on both ends of the ball and a leader sorely needed to advance Miller's agenda during a challenging first year in what was expected to be a rebuilding effort.

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona Stateís McKinna Brackens speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Arizona State is set to take on Arizona this afternoon at 4:30 P.M. MST, with the game being broadcast on ESPN+.

ASU Sun Devils forward McKinna Brackens (21) drives past Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Kylie Wells (5) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

