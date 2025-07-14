Arizona State's Incoming Freshman Has the Potential To Be Dynamic
From small town to college town, Arizona State has itself one of the more intriguing players in the 2025 class.
And it’s probably no one you’ve ever heard of.
Grayson Rigdon is a legend in Texas high school sports; a do-it-all type of athlete who can slot in just about anywhere and deliver high-end production.
Apart from playing football, he was also a basketball superstar. As a junior, he was a finalist for the Dave Campbell Texas Basketball Player of the Year, averaging an astonishing 45.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 6.0 steals.
He was a demon on the hardwood, but football is where he truly shined.
To understand his impact on the gridiron, just look at his high school record.
Between three different high schools (Strawn, Benjamin, and Columbus), Rigdon only lost one game. From freshman year to senior year, he went 60-1, and did it all.
Defensive back. Quarterback. Running back. Wherever he lined up, he dominated.
As a junior, he compiled 4,283 total yards, including 2,402 rushing yards, a staggering 22 yards per carry, and 49 rushing touchdowns.
Feels like video game numbers, doesn’t it?
Rigdon was simply a level above his competition. And even after switching schools twice, the production didn’t dip. Teams were going to get run over; it was just a matter of time.
Now, he enters Arizona State as a freshman running back, though he likely won’t see much action this season given the depth ahead of him.
Kanye Udoh, Kyson Brown, and Raleek Brown will be handling the bulk of the carries, while Rigdon gets a front-row seat to see how a legitimate rushing attack operates at the Power Five level.
But the talent is tantalizing. He has a patience to his game that’s rare for someone his age.
When he takes a handoff, he reads what’s in front of him and dissects the coverage like a surgeon.
It’s reminiscent of how Le’Veon Bell played in his prime, calculated, deliberate, and slippery through the gaps.
Make no mistake: comparing a high school player to a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro is a little reckless on my part.
But it’s fascinating to see the similarities in how they process the game.
The fact that Rigdon was able to dominate everything he touched is beyond impressive, but now comes the real test.
How will he fare when he’s no longer 10 steps ahead of everyone?
He’s entering a new level, where everyone is either on his level or above it.
Still, having a chance to learn from players like Udoh and the Browns, without being thrown to the fire, could be the best possible development track for Rigdon.
He’s a fascinating prospect, and Kenny Dillingham and his staff will do their best to nurture that talent and help him adjust to the speed and complexity of college football.
And given their track record with high-end running backs, showing Rigdon the ropes should be just another walk in the park.
Please let us know your thoughts on Grayson Rigdon when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.