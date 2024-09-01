Grayson Rigdon, small-school Texas high school football phenom, shines in 11-man debut
When news broke that Grayson Rigdon, regarded as maybe the best 6-man player in Texas high school football history, was transferring to the 11-man ranks, he leaned into the noise.
"Expect a lot of exciting plays," Rigdon, who has never lost a high school football game, told SBLive in July.
The first glimpse didn't disappoint.
As Columbus thrashed Cuero to the tune of 65-24 to open the season on Friday and the greatest 6-man player in Texas high school football history had no trouble standing out in his first 11-man action. Rigdon is 46-0 as a high schooler.
Rigdon rushed for 255 yards on 14 carries (that's 18 yards per carry for those without an abacus) and scored three touchdowns.
His longest touchdown — a 71-yard run — came in the first quarter when he took a hand-off up the middle, cut past two idle linebackers, juked a defensive back and hustled past four Cuero defenders untouched.
He went untouched on his final touchdown as well, a 10-yard screen pass from Schobel to put Columbus up 50-17 in the third quarter.
The 5-foot-10, 180-pound Air Force commit featured at quarterback, running back, receiver and everything in between in the 6-man ranks, begging the question: How would he factor in at Columbus?
With TCU-committed quarterback Adam Schobel (2,405 pass yards, 30 TDs as a junior) under center for the Cardinals, wide receiver or slot penciled out. Or some sort of backfield/wideout hybrid role.
It was from the backfield where he made the biggest difference.
Rigdon has won three straight 6-man state titles, first at Strawn then two at Benjamin. Columbus reached the third round of the 3A UIL 3A Division I playoffs.
Columbus hosts La Grange (1-0) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. (Central time) in Week 2, the same time Cuero plays at La Vernia.
—
More Week 1 Texas high school football
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivetx