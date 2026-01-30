Arizona State Transfer Portal Report Card: Running Back

TEMPE -- A lengthy wait of 218 days remain until Arizona State football sees their 2026 season get fully realized with a home bout against Morgan State on tap on September 5.

Some of the most intriguing discussions surrounding the 2026 roster lie at the running back position, as 2025 feature back Raleek Brown found a new college home at Texas, while returning players such as Kyson Brown, Jason Brown Jr., and Demarius Robinson are back in the fold.

Running backs coach Shaun Aguano also added two intriguing backs to his room via the transfer portal in January - ASU on SI examines the pair of additions that were made below.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running backs coach Shaun Aguano against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Marquis Gillis

Gillies was previously a four-year contributor at Delaware State - he ran for 2,442 yards and 17 touchdowns on a relatively compact workload of 437 carries.

The soon-to-be senior - who was coached by former starting NFL running back Clinton Portis - discovered interest from Arizona State once the transfer portal opened, and was promptly on a visit in Tempe before committing shortly after.

Gillis has done nothing but shown that he is an optimal fit in the culture that head coach Kenny Dillingham has cultivated over the last three-plus years. While it remains to be seen where the speedster will shake out in the position battle race, this was an astute addition in the midst of roster turnover.

Grade: A-

Delaware State’s Marquis Gillis celebrates a run for first down in the third quarter of the Hornets’ 28-17 loss to South Carolina State at Alumni Stadium, Nov. 22, 2025. | William Bretzger-Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

David Avit

Avit committed to Arizona State on January 4 - just two days after the portal officially opened.

This followed Avit's two seasons at the FCS level with the Villanova Wildcats, where the 6'0" back ran for 1,610 yards and 17 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry.

Avit recently spoke about what drew him to Tempe in the "Speak of the Devils" podcast - accrediting the coaching staff with being the major selling point to making ASU his college home for the final two seasons of his career.

The addition of Avit served as a culmination of Aguano's continued efforts to craft running back rooms with intention, drive, and a clear vision to build up every member of the position group.

Grade: B

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back David Avit (24) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Arizona State spring practices are set to begin at some point in late March - this will be the first opportunity to gauge how position battles are shaking out in the early stages of the offseason ahead of the spring game in mid-April.

