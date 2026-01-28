Incoming Arizona State Running Back Discusses Topics Surrounding Program

TEMPE -- Arizona State running back David Avit officially signed and transferred to play in Tempe earlier in January - the former Villanova standout was one part of what has been considered an exceptional transfer portal class that was crafted by head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Avit spoke with local reporter Brad Denny on the "Speak of the Devils" podcast earlier in the week to discuss numerous topics surrounding the program - follow everything with Arizona State on SI below.

Sep 13, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back David Avit (24) runs with the ball while trying to break a tackle from Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Audavion Collins (2) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Avit Discusses Draw to ASU

"When I got on my visit, I really liked what Coach (Shaun) Aguano was talking about, and he impressed my family. And just like seeing his track record of running backs, and how he's had successful backs year in and year out. I felt like it's a good place for running back to be in. I just liked what Coach Dillingham was preaching, like intensity every every day, and compete, compete, compete. So I just felt like this was a place for me, because that's what I'm looking for in the school."

The sentiment surrounding Aguano's track record as running backs coach at ASU has grown over the years, as the coach has played an integral role in developing Eno Benjamin, Rachaad White, X. Valladay, Cam Skattebo, and the recently departed Raleek Brown.

Avit was clearly drawn to this appeal, as was former Delaware State star Marquis Gillis. The pair join Kyson Brown, Jason Brown Jr., Demarius Robinson, and incoming freshman Cardae Mack.

Arizona State running back coach Shaun Aguano watches reps from running back Raleek Brown (3) during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Arizona State's Culture

"That's something I realized like day one, but you're in there, you're gonna work. It's focused, you know, it's consistency. Like, we're in there to be precise, and we're in there to get the maximum effort. So like, when you're going towards everything, like at ASU, like when you're in every workout, you're giving you 100 and that's what I like about being at this program.

One of the major program mantras that have been crafted during Dillingham's tenure has been "have more fun working harder than anyone in the country" - this has become more evident as time passes. Current and former players alike continue to praise the mindset that Dillingham has instilled since taking over in November of 2022, which is reinforced by the relatively strong roster retention rate on a year-by-year basis.

Arizona State's Coaching Staff Praised Again

"I mean, you're going to get the ball and you're going to you're just going to be active, like I was saying. I think that's why so many running backs get drafted from ASU, because they're seen just doing so many different things, and that's what NFL organizations love. So you're definitely going to do a lot, and you got to be patient, like, you got to understand the schemes. Like you got to understand what the old line is going to do. You got to understand what zone the defense is in, like, just so you can see little things to help you become a better running back I really like how ASU is even teaching me like I'm learning more about the game every single day."

The consistent emphasis of gifting running backs a high volume of touches has gone back even before Aguano took over, as former stars such as Kalen Ballage, D.J. Foster, Marion Grice, and Cameron Marshall were considered premier talents while in Tempe. Avit's praise surrounding the coaching staff pushing him to learn more and improve as a player remains a resounding theme from different players as well - this is completely different compared to what was seen under Herm Edwards.

What Avit Wants to Prove

"I'm not no, just no short down running back. Like I can really play. Like, if you put me in there, you give me an opportunity. I feel like I make things go. And I'm really off, really working on finishing my runs, like, turning those 40 yard runs into 60 or 70 and not getting caught. So I really want to be a playmaker, a guy that they can trust, and obviously a leader on the team.

Like that's something I really want to work on going into the year. And the only way you can be a leader is by your actions, just showing the team that I'm really on it, and trying to just be the best player for the team."

Spring ball is slated to begin for the Sun Devils in late March, which will serve as an opportunity for Avit to leave an even larger impression on the coaching staff in what will be a competitive battle at running back. Arizona State's 2025 season is set to begin on September 5 against Morgan State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe.

Arizona State fans cheer on their team during a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .