Highlighting Sam Leavitt's Tuesday Media Availability
TEMPE -- Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt encountered one of the most significant challenges of his collegiate career last Saturday against Mississippi State.
The redshirt sophomore is seeking to move forward after the loss to the Bulldogs - beginning that process by speaking to the media after Tuesday's practice, covering numerous topics such as the ceiling of the Arizona State offense.
Leavitt Remains Own Toughest Critic
Head coach Kenny Dillingham has frequently discussed that Leavitt is harder on himself compared to virtually everyone else. Leavitt continued to confirm that assertion when discussing how facing the adversity will affect the team moving forward.
"Honestly, I thought it was really good for me, the team as a whole, you know, we saw what we could do in the second half. You know, there's a lot of things I got to clean up. Quite frankly, you know, I didn't, I didn't play very well, and take a lot of pins on me and, you know, but as soon as I can clean up, just knowing the game plan better, and fixing my footwork, being more calm, you know, a lot of the same things that was, you know, early in the season last year. So just excited for the work."
Leavitt's ownership of falling short of expectations is admirable - as talented as he is, he is not perfect and will always strive to get better every week.
Texas State is a strong opportunity to get right for the potential Heisman candidate.
Leavitt Appreciates Support From Dillingham
Dillingham stated that he wouldn't want any other quarterback in the country to coach than Leavitt during Monday's press conference - the 20 year old responded to the endless support that the rising star coach gives him.
"Yeah, I mean, it's good to hear that's my dog. But, you know, I got to have that confidence in myself, and that's something that's, you know, never wavered within me, and I just got to hone in, you know, I do this for me at the end of the day, and, you know, for my team and everybody around me. So I don't really care about the outside noise. It's one game."
Leavitt's respect for Dillingham and continued focus on self over outside noise are admirable - characteristics such as this will put him in a position to be an eventual NFL quarterback.
Ceiling of Offense Remains High
Leavitt also believes that the assortment of talent on the offensive side of the ball, coupled with Dillingham and OC Marcus Arroyo's concepts, will be a recipe for success moving forward.
"We can be really dynamic, and we run the ball really well. We got to fix up things in our foundational just alignment, getting set early on the game. Just communication. And, you know, we got a new center, new running backs, new wide outs, you know. So we're only going to get better from here."
