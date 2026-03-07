How to Watch Arizona State vs. #6 Iowa State : TIP-Off Time, TV Channel, Key Stats, More

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are still battling for more heading into the final game of the regular season.

The Sun Devils (16-14, 7-10 Big 12) are already guaranteed a winning record in regular season play, but are now fighting to both improve their seeding in the conference tournament next week, as well as to bolster theri hopes of being selected as an at-large representative in the upcoming 68-team NCAA tournament bracket.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley against the Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Saturday afternoon tilt comes on the road against a projected 2 seed in the tournament in the Iowa State Cyclones (24-6, 11-6) - who are attempting to lock up a double bye in the tournament with a win.

Follow where to watch the game and key stats/trends heading into Saturday below with Arizona State on SI.

Arizona State-Iowa State Broadcast Details

WHO: Arizona State @ #6 Iowa State

WHERE: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

WHEN: 12:00 P.M. MST

TV Broadcast: FS1

RADIO: 620 AM Phoenix (Tim Healey play-by-play, Kyle Dodd analyst)

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) drives toward the hoop against Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas (1) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Stats and Trends Heading Into Game

15-1: Iowa State's record at home this season. 12 of their 15 victories at Hilton Coliseum have been by double digits, including defeating UCF by 30 and Kansas by 18. The Cyclones' first home loss of the season came last Saturday against Texas Tech.

7: Iowa State's defensive rating ranking in all of college basketball as of Friday according to KenPom. They also rank 22nd in offensive rating, which creates the profile of a true contender to win a national title.

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches the game from the bench during the second half in the Big-12 conference men’s basketball against Texas Tech on Feb. 28, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

176: The number of assists that freshman guard Moe Odum has recorded during the season, which places him in seventh place in a single season in program history - the top four is within striking distance on Saturday.

67.6: Iowa State's free throw percentage as a team this season. This ranks second to last in the Big 12 (West Virginia) and 332nd in the 365-team division one.

What's at Stake in Game?

The objectives are clear for Iowa State - send the seniors out right, earn a double bye in the Big 12 tournament, and likely secure a two-seed in the NCAA tournament.

As for Arizona State - the Sun Devils need to win to secure the 11 seed in the Big 12 tournament. This would likely render the team against TCU in round two of the (assuming a win) tournament, which would make the path to a run in Kansas City more palpable.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) celebrates a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

