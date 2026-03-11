Social Media Reacts to ASU's Push to Reach Big 12 Quarterfinals

TEMPE -- The 17-16 Arizona State Sun Devils saw their season come to an unceremonious ending on Wednesday, as the team lost to conference powerhouse Iowa State in the second round of the Big 12 tournament.

The loss marked the second to the Cyclones in less than one week, and likely closed the chapter of one of the more successful periods in program history - with the 2025-26 season still being a relative success compared to what was expected heading into the year.

Arizona State's Offense Overwhelmed in First Half

Iowa State and Arizona State were locked in a defensive battle over the first several minutes of the game before the former started to get into a rhythm.

Texas Tech watching Iowa State beat the brakes off of Arizona State in the Big 12 Tournament.

pic.twitter.com/ACS8tPkgVE — Anthony Totri (@Anthony_Totri) March 11, 2026

Arizona State's offense was simply suffocated by Iowa State's on-ball pressure that extended 94 feet, as well as the strategic traps that took place in the half-court setting. Arizona State failed to make a single three-point attempt in the first half, and turned the ball over 14 times.

Most turnovers forced in a half this season by Iowa State was 15 vs. Mississippi State. Arizona State has 13 with under 6 to play. — Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) March 11, 2026

Sun Devils Continue to Unravel to Close Half

Iowa State held a 33-10 lead at the 2:51 mark when Anthony "Pig" Johnson was assessed a flagrant one foul with a hard takedown of an Iowa State player, while Massamba Diop was handed a technical foul, as was Bobby Hurley.

Iowa State attempted and made six free throws, as well as connecting on a basket to build a 40-10 lead by virtue of an 18-0 run.

Watching Iowa State lead Arizona State 33-10 with six upcoming free throws on a court that’s showing me their free throw percentages. What a time. — Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) March 11, 2026

Iowa State went into halftime leading 45-16 - which tied for the biggest lead any team has held at halftime in Big 12 tournament history.

Arizona State in full meltdown mode, down 33-10 against Iowa State and just got its second and third technical fouls of the half (two on players, one on Bobby Hurley). Things are going well. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 11, 2026

Bobby Hurley's Arizona State Tenure is Likely Over

This loss likely marks the end of Hurley's 11-year tenure in Tempe, where the coach took the program to three NCAA tournaments (four if the 2020 season did not get canceled), which expands upon a complicated legacy from the perspective of the fanbase.

The Bobby Hurley era comes to an end…



I know there will be a lot of negativity around his name in Tempe but I really want to look at the positive in his tenure.



GuardU era, extremely fun teams such as… 18-19, 19-20(💔) & 22-23! I will always respect the passion he had for ASU… pic.twitter.com/BC4CikRWIu — Chuzz (@chuzztopher) March 11, 2026

Many fans see the end of the season in a bittersweet manner, as Hurley built real positive momentum in Tempe that was stalled by things outside of his control, while others were outwardly excited to move on into a new chapter.

Next up is a likely search for a new head coach that will be carried out by AD Graham Rossini, while Hurley's accomplishments in a difficult job will be remembered for years to come.

The Bobby Hurley era at ASU has 20 minutes of game time remaining. His legacy over 11 seasons ... — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) March 11, 2026

