Incoming Arizona State Freshman Already Leaving Positive Impression

TEMPE -- There is much uncertainty surrounding who will and won't suit up for Arizona State in the December 31 Sun Bowl against the Duke Blue Devils - at least from the outside.

Running back is a spot that is certainly going to be fascinating to see shake out, with Demarius "Man Man" Robinson, Kanye Udoh, and Jason Brown Jr. all looking likely to see playing time in the game.

Another player at the position joined practices on Thursday - 2026 four-star signee Cardae Mack out of Texas has seemingly enrolled at the university, as he suited up for practice on Thursday in what was a welcome addition to the practice field.

Offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo was particularly enthusiastic about Mack's presence on Thursday - opening up about what's exciting as far as what the Texas native brings to the table when asked after practice.

Arroyo is Excited About Mack's Presence

"Everything, I mean, when you're looking for a back who's, who's, who's gonna be able to check all the boxes and then be a guy who can be an all down guy. We've seen him for a long time. We've printed for a long time. You know he did obviously, an awesome job in his high school career playing in the backfield, both the quarterback, running back. I mean, he did it all right. And I think that ability to be that dynamic in our system is really what we like, being able to run pass, catch, block. He's big, he's tough, thicker guy."

Mack - as mentioned by Arroyo - played quarterback in high school, and was quite productive in that spot. However, the presence of Cam Dyer and future presence of Jake Fette at QB make running back a more natural progression for Mack, at least as far as his college path is concerned.

The true freshman has a real chance to see playing time in 2026 - between his talent, work ethic, and balanced skillset. Being able to practice ahead of the bowl game certainly doesn't do harm either.

Arizona State's Running Back Outlook in 2026

Kyson Brown is likely the de-facto starting back heading into next season once again after junior Raleek Brown committed to entering the NFL draft.

Brown Jr., Robinson, and Mack all absolutely have potential to be in the rotation as well, as does Udoh - who has been impressing in practices over the last two weeks.

