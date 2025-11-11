Inside Arizona State’s Unshakable Athletics Culture
TEMPE -- It's a massive week ahead for Arizona State athletics as a whole - as the volleyball program is ranked in the top 10 while also being set for a battle against rival Arizona this Thursday, the men's basketball program faces Gonzaga on Friday night, and the football program is seeking win number seven on the year on Saturday against West Virginia.
Volleyball head coach JJ Van Niel spoke with the media in succession of head football coach Kenny Dillingham ahead of the team's pursuit of securing the Big 12 title - he discussed the inner-working culture of head coaches within the program, along with administration.
- "Yeah, it's been really fun since I walked in the door. You know, I think the culture here with our head coaches is awesome. We have a coach thread, and coaches reach out all the time, bounce ideas off each other.
- "I've gone to lots of practices, like watching other coaches in their spaces, but, I mean, I remember the first day I got here, you know, Sheila came down. Sheila and Graham (Rossini) were like the first two that I barely settled my office, and they were coming by to say, Hi, anything you need."
- "And I think that's just kind of pushing the permeates here, and it's really special, because that's not what it's like everywhere. But I think, you know, it can be lonely being a head coach, and I think when you have a nice support group, it makes it really fun."
This is a notion that has been backed up by other coaches - including head women's basketball coach Molly Miller.
Van Niel's Notion Has Been Backed Up
Miller backed up the connectivity of the lineup of coaches in media availability prior to the start of the season - pointing to the collaboration and true support that is shown on a regular basis.
- "This has been by far one of the most connected groups of head coaches that I have been a part of. We have a huge head coaches group text. I've got a group text with some of the girls."
- "I've got a group text with Greg Powers has been awesome in hockey. Willie (Bloomquist) has been awesome from baseball; they've really welcomed me with open arms, and Graham's done a phenomenal job in creating an environment where there's a lot of collaboration, but a lot of love.
Only head coaches know what this seat feels like. And so we can really bounce ideas off each other. We can share trials and tribulations, and it's just a really connected group. It truly is a family."
Rossini Has Been Incredible in Role
Rossini has truly been a revelation after succeeding Ray Anderson as AD - he has shown true support to every head coach while also leading a concerted effort to boost the school's NIL reserves.
Beyond showing support to the coaches and athletes, Rossini has also stepped up to aid in improving the fan experience, which plays right into the notion of a connected athletic experience overall.
