Arizona State Extends Offers to 2027 and 2028 Guard Prospects
One of the best ways to land big-time prospects is to offer them early in the recruitment process. Arizona State and head coach Bobby Hurley are following that model by extending offers to two guards from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Arizona State Offers Two Prospects From Tulsa
The Sun Devils offered 2027 four-star combo guard Jacques Mitchell from Booker T. Washington High School on October 1 and 2028 guard David Douglas, a sophomore out of East Central High School, on October 6.
Mitchell and Douglas shared the news on X, revealing their offers came after a conversation with Sun Devils assistant coach Ty Larson.
Mitchell posted, “After a great conversation with coach Ty Larson, I am extremely excited to receive an offer from Arizona State University.”
While Douglas wrote, “After a great conversation with Coach Ty Larson, I’m overly blessed to receive an offer from Arizona State University.”
After bringing in 247Sports’ 84th-ranked class in 2025, it’s clear that Hurley and his staff are making an effort to start early on the recruiting trail with the 2027 and 2028 classes.
Arizona State was among the first teams to offer Douglas and Mitchell, which should help them earn an early foothold in both recruitments as they look to continue building relationships with both prospects.
Where Does ASU Stand on Jacques Mitchell's Recruitment?
The Sun Devils are just the seventh team to get in on Mitchell’s recruitment. According to his X, he also holds offers from TCU, Mississippi State, UT Arlington, Ole Miss, Tulsa, and Oral Roberts.
247Sports' composite rankings have Mitchell rated as a four-star recruit. He is the No. 122 overall prospect and No. 14 combo guard in the country and the No. 1 player in Oklahoma in the 2027 class.
Where Does ASU Stand on David Douglas' Recruitment?
According to Douglas’ X account, he has been offered by only two programs other than the Sun Devils: UT Arlington and Oral Roberts.
Douglas is only entering his sophomore year at East Central High School and doesn’t yet have a star rating. However, getting in so early on his recruitment could help the Sun Devils’ chances of landing him if he becomes a highly touted recruit. He is the 12th 2028 prospect they have offered.
What Does Offering Douglas and Mitchell Mean For ASU?
Arizona State hasn’t landed a single commit in the 2026, 2027, or 2028 cycles and has struggled to win battles against other top programs in recent seasons. That needs to change for the team to succeed on the court.
Offering players like Douglas and Mitchell is a sign that Hurley and the Sun Devils may be changing their recruitment strategy by keeping an eye out for underrated and under-recruited prospects as they try to land some elite talent.
