Does Arizona State Have Path to CFP Without Conference Title?
Arizona State football is back on the map.
Tempe, Arizona has once again become an epicenter of college football after the Sun Devils shocked the world to not only win the Big 12 conference after being voted to finish last in their debut season - but also to push Texas to the brink in a College Football Playoff battle.
The Sun Devils are likely to go into 2025 as the favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions yet again - but could the program make another CFP bid without winning another title?
The two main ways Arizona State could reach the tournament without a championship:
Improved Big 12
Texas Tech, Baylor, Iowa State, Brigham Young - perhaps even Utah or Texas Christian - are projected to be top-25 level teams in 2025.
Arizona State plays the Red Raiders, Bears, Cyclones, and Utes in conference play - these teams having successful seasons would go a long ways towards the Sun Devils having built up favor among the selection committee.
Obviously the Sun Devils couldn't finish any worse than 10-2 to have a shot - but a Big 12 conference with upwards of five ranked teams could open the door for multiple selections.
High Volume of Convincing Victories
The Sun Devils could have an outside chance of being an at-large selection this season if the conference is much of the same as it was in 2024 - things would just be trickier.
Many of Arizona State's victories in conference play last season were tightly contested - single possession victories over UCF and Kansas highlighted how fragile the standing was for the team at times.
If the Sun Devils can put together more consistently dominant performances, it could be difficult to deny them a spot in the 12-team field if they were to reach double digit victories.
Ultimately, the ideal scenario is for Kenny Dillingham's squad to win another Big 12 championship and to be an automatic selection to a second ever College Football Playoff - but the requisite action must be taken on the field.
