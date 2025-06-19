Arizona State's TE Coach Discusses Program Culture
Culture has been a word that has been thrown around the Arizona State program to the point of it being cliche over the last two seasons.
Kenny Dillingham has worked tirelessly since taking the head coaching position on November 27, 2022 to rebuild the identity of a program that was nearly torn to shreds by the prior coaching staff.
One of the major goals early in Dillingham's tenure was to curate a surrounding coaching staff that could be on the same page, recruit with ferocity, and develop undervalued talent into weekly starters.
Sun Devil tight ends coach Jason Mohns - one of the more unheralded members of the staff - joined the 'Speak of the Devils' podcast earlier in the week to discuss a myriad of topics.
Among the most interesting is one in which Mohns used an anecdote from earlier in his life to make a point about how things are currently being done in Tempe.
"I was raised, my mom was kind of, you know, English major and big into spelling, and you know, spelling was always so important, and spelling things properly. And, you know, the way Kenny's brain works is like - if you could spell something wrong to make it make sense, you know, for the players... And so when we were installing our offense and naming things and we were spelling things, you know, the wrong way on purpose cause you know, it coincided with the route concept, and it was so hard for me."
"And now, it's like, I forgot how to spell things right because I'm so ingrained in his system... we take pride in doing things right, but definitely not spelling them right."
Dillingham is very meticulous in his approach to development, game prep, and everything in between - that clearly translates to intentionally misspelling certain words to make life easier on everyone.
Mohns is in the same boat - the former Saguaro high school head coach won eight Arizona state titles before departing to coach in Tempe shortly after Dillingham accepted the job.
Mohns will be tasked with coaching a talented TE room that features senior Chamon Metayer and freshman AJ Ia - this could be one of the most slept on groups on the roster.
Read more about an athletic department honor that Dillingham recently received here, and an update on Devin Fitzgerald's recruitment here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the Arizona state football culture when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.