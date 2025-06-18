2026 Arizona State Recruiting Target Cancels Visit With North Carolina
Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils got some potentially good news this week on the recruiting trail.
The Sun Devil program is seeking to build off of a Big 12 championship season - namely on the recruiting trail. Dillingham and his staff has already gained commitments from several Texas-based recruits, but local Arizona targets have become of paramount importance as well.
Adam Gorney of Rivals has reported that three star 2026 wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald has canceled his fifth scheduled visit with North Carolina ahead of his July 5 decision.
"Four-star WR Devin Fitzgerald from Phoenix Brophy Prep has canceled his North Carolina visit and is done with trips ahead of his early July decision."
Fitzgerald is considered the sixth best player in Arizona in the upcoming graduating class according to 247 Sports - the senior is being targeted by UCLA, Clemson, Stanford, and Notre Dame alongside the Sun Devils.
This follows a visit with Notre Dame that apparently went very well, and Bill Belichick will no longer get a chance to recruit Fitzgerald on the previously scheduled visit date of June 20.
The son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald has yet to schedule an official visit with the program despite it previously being announced that a visit would be made to Tempe along with the other programs - the 'done with trips' line is a bit ominous as the Arizona State campus is a short drive for the local prodigy.
The opportunity to be a local hero, playing under a contemporary of his father in Hines Ward, and carving out a legacy at a budding power could be factors that drive Fitzgerald towards committing to play under Dillingham in three weeks.
The budding culture is also a major player in this battle - numerous players have spoken highly on how Dillingham and position coaches have dealt with them ever since the former was hired in November of 2022. Players are a true priority of coaches - developing NFL athletes, leaders, and model citizens is the goal in Tempe now.
Read more about a respected college football analyst David Pollack speaking highly on redshirt sophomore QB Sam Leavitt here, and three potential ideal NFL destinations for Leavitt from our own Greg Liodice here.
Please let us know your thoughts on if Arizona State still has a shot to land Fitzgerald when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.