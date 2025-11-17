Sims Cracks Big 12 Quarterback Power Rankings in Big Way
TEMPE -- The Big 12 has been one of the better conferences in terms of quarterback play in the 2025 season, this is even through a season-ending injury to Arizona State's Sam Leavitt, along with struggles by star players such as TCU's Josh Hoover.
Arizona State on SI ranks the five best quarterbacks in the conference heading into the penultimate week of the regular season below.
5. Jeff Sims
Sims may not be a better pound-for-pound quarterback than a peer such as Hoover, but he is playing as well as anyone in the league as of late.
Sims has thrown for five touchdowns against just one interception in the last three games in which he has received snaps in - as well as bringing a down-by-down rushing threat to the table.
Sims has two more chances to take advantage of potentially favorable matchups to keep the Sun Devils' conference title hopes alive.
4. Bear Bachmeier
Bachmeier struggled in a loss to Texas Tech in week 11, but has looked quite collected for a true freshman quarterback for the most part.
The standout has accounted for 23 total touchdowns this season, while also posting a top-15 QBR figure in the FBS.
Brigham Young's conference title hopes remain more than alive as well, and Bachmeier deserves much credit for that development.
3. Noah Fifita
Fifita - who just broke the career passing touchdown record for Arizona - is arguably playing the best football of his career after a 2024 season that fell flat on numerous fronts.
The junior has thrown nine touchdowns and no interceptions over the last four games - having orchestrated game-winning drives in the last two contests as well.
2. Jalon Daniels
Daniels has played at an all-conference level in 2025 - even if his team hasn't lived up to the billing on a consistent basis.
The senior has accounted for 24 total touchdowns and created one of the longest plays in all of college football this season - a 93-yard touchdown in a loss to Cincinnati.
1. Sawyer Robertson
Baylor's struggles this season have had very little to do with Robertson this season, as the star quarterback has paced the FBS in passing yards while also generating several high-octane offensive outputs that have been negated by the Bears' defensive shortcomings.
Robertson remains the best player in the league at the position and has a very strong chance of ending the year as an All-Big 12 honoree.
