Jordyn Tyson Among Top Biletnikoff Award Candidates
Arizona State is set to enter the 2025 season as a top 15 team and the favorites to repeat as Big 12 champions - that much has been well documented.
Kenny Dillingham is entering year three as head coach looking to build off of an incredible roster building job over the previous two campaigns.
Among the roster additions that have made all the difference to a rise to the College Football Playoff is wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
The now junior transferred to Tempe ahead of the 2023 season after flashing upside at Colorado as a freshman. He sad out the entire 2023 season and largely took off from the start of 2024 behind what was a near instant rapport built with starting QB Sam Leavitt.
Now, Tyson could project as a candidate for the Biletnikoff Award - the national postseason collegiate award for the most outstanding wide receiver in the country.
While Tyson is a prime candidate, he could face stiff competition on several fronts - here are the top three contenders with the season nearly two months away from kicking off.
3. Ryan Williams
Williams is entering his sophomore year for Alabama with high hopes.
An 865 yard, eight touchdown season was relatively modest following a 177 yard outburst against Georgia early on in the season, but the talent is undeniable.
It does remain to be seen if new Alabama QB Ty Simpson can raise the ceiling of Williams this season.
2. Jordyn Tyson
Tyson slightly edges out Williams in this new rank due to the consistency factor.
While Williams has a handful of elite showings, Tyson was almost always great from beginning to end last season.
The junior only recorded two games of under 50 receiving yards all season and scored six touchdowns over his final five games - he should be in line for an even more substantial output in this campaign alongside the Heisman contender in Leavitt.
1. Jeremiah Smith
Smith is coming off of a historic freshman season - the Ohio State wideout surpassed 1,300 yards and scored 15 touchdowns in 2024 along with winning a national championship.
Smith also welcomes five star QB Julian Sayin as his starting connection this season - the ceiling of the sophomore could be off the charts in 2025.
