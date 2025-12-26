Potential NFL Fit for Jordyn Tyson Revealed

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to embark on a season-closing contest against the Duke Blue Devils on December 31 in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas.

This game is being viewed as a "bridge" between the 2025 and 2026 seasons - this bridge will be without junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who is set to embark on an NFL journey that encapsulated a successful collegiate career.

A majority of the questions surrounding Tyson have now been where his NFL home will end up being - Gordon McGuinness of PFF believes that the Tennessee Titans are a destination that makes sense for the All-American talent.

Tyson Would be Major Add for Titans

"Help for quarterback Cam Ward needs to be a priority for the Titans this offseason, and Tyson is the top-ranked wide receiver on the PFF Big Board as things stand. He has earned PFF overall grades above 80.0 in each of the past two seasons and is coming off a 2025 season in which he dropped just 1.6% of the catchable passes thrown his way."

The Titans have shown improvements over the course of the season - winning two of their last three games. However, Ward needs reinforcements at the receiver spots heading into his second season, as his leading receiver in TE Chig Okonkwo just crossed the 500 yard mark after 15 games. Calvin Ridley, Van Jefferson, and Elic Ayomanor have the ability to serve as complimentary pieces, but they need a true WR1 to take the reins of the offense alongside their potential franchise QB.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) celebrates quarterback Sam Leavitt’s (not pictured) touchdown against TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

How Tyson Fits in Titans Offense

The Titans have the potential to utilize Tyson at all three spots - the X, Y, and Z, although the 21-year old projects as a true number one option at the next level.

It would be hard-pressed to see a world in which Tyson doesn't fit alongside Ward, as the Texas native is a versatile route runner, has drastically improved on open drops, and has an advanced understanding when it comes to dealing with different types of coverage.

Where Else Does Tyson Fit?

There's no shortage of other NFL teams that would love to have Tyson's services - among those are the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, New York Giants, and potentially even the Arizona Cardinals, who could be in the market for the best prospect available come April after a rough 2025 campaign.

Tyson is set up for success at the NFL level regardless of where he ends up, and Arizona State fans everywhere will be pulling for the program great to be a day-one star player.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

