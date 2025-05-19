Arizona State Duo Named Among Best in College Football
The Arizona State Sun Devils are no longer under the radar following not only an appearance in the 2024 College Football Playoff - but a performance in the Cotton Bowl that placed the University of Texas in the jaws of defeat before eventually falling in the instant classic.
Much of the intrigue surrounding the 2025 rendition of the Sun Devils is the returning duo of Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson, as the pair built a serious rapport over the course of the season, turning both into legitimate NFL draft prospects in the future.
Brad Crawford of 24/7 Sports shocked some within the world of college football by placing Leavitt and Tyson as the best QB/WR duo in the nation - even ahead of the Ohio State tandem of Julian Sayin/Jeremiah Smith.
More from Crawford on the rationale of having the Sun Devil duo atop his list:
“As a necessity to Arizona State's continued success in the Big 12, Sam Leavitt should see a rise in production without running back Cam Skattebo shouldering some of the offensive load this season. Keeping Jordyn Tyson on the roster was one of the offseason's biggest wins,” Crawford said.
“Leavitt was elite for Kenny Dillingham's squad as a freshman, establishing himself as one of the nation's top players. He went 4-1 against ranked teams, the lone loss coming in double-overtime to Texas in the College Football Playoff. Leavitt's four-touchdown outing in the Big 12 title game against Iowa State was his arrival moment nationally and there's more to come.”
Leavitt has been mocked in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft by several publications after completing his freshman season with 24 touchdowns through the air and five on the ground, all while showcasing the ability to show up against quality competition.
Tyson is widely regarded as one of the top receivers in the country going into 2025 as well. The rising sophomore amassed over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns despite having his season cut short by a shoulder injury.
While head coach Kenny Dillingham did an admirable job at restocking the roster through the transfer portal also ultimately retaining a majority of last season’s starters, the Sun Devils will only go as far as Leavitt and Tyson take them in year two of Big 12 play.
Please let us know your thoughts on this duo when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.