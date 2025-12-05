Jeff Sims’s ASU Career Recapped in Sun Devil Sendoff

To recap Jeff Sims's time at ASU is a bit strange to do. Sims was a backup for a solid chuck of his time at ASU, before coming in to play due to injury. However, even though Sims did not play compared to other Sun Devils who are leaving the program, he still made an impact and legacy at ASU that is worth looking at.

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; A detail view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Stats, Accolades and Awards

As a Sun Devil, Sims has 11 total touchdowns, including 7 passing and 4 rushing. He does have 12 total turnovers, including 5 interceptions and 7 fumbles. As a passer, Sims has a combined 1,054 yards. Interestingly enough, Sims has a completion percentage of 52 percent in both of his seasons as a Sun Devil, even though he only attempted 25 passes in 2024 as Sam Leavitt's backup.

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) passes the ball around Iowa State Cyclones' linebacker Cael Brezina (9) during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where Sims has excelled at a high level is the rushing game. This season, Sims had 466 yards on the ground on 93 attempts, which came out to five yards a carry, which is a very nice number. 466 lands landed Sims second on ASU for the most amount of rushing yards, second to only Raleek Brown, who had 1,141.

Arizona State quarterback Jeff Sims (2) runs into the end zone during a game against Arizona at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 28, 2025. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Most Memorable Plays as a Sun Devil

Going into the 2025 season, Sims has the number two quarterback to Sam Leavitt. However, after Leavitt's injury, Sims got the start for ASU at the QB position. Sims made some great plays when he was ASU's signal caller.

1) Sims's best game as a Sun Devil was against the Iowa State Cyclones in Week 9 this season. Sims had so many amazing plays; in fact, this whole list could just be plays that Sims made in this game alone. The play on this list was when Sims had an 88 rushing touchdown late in the third quarter. ASU was leading at the time, so this play extended their lead. It was an awesome rushing play by Sims that showed high-level acceleration and speed.

2) A week after his outstanding performance against the Cyclones, Sims had another top-tier performance against West Virginia. This time, it was through the air as Sims threw three touchdowns. The throw that makes this list is the shortest touchdown throw, which was to Chamon Metayer. Sure, Sims had longer throws this game to the likes of Raleek Brown and Derek Eusebio; however, Sims's throw to Metayer was under pressure and showed great poise and calmness in the pocket.

3) There were not a lot of positives in the Territorial Cup for ASU as they lost to Arizona by multiple scores. However, the Sun Devils' lone score in the game came when Sims ran it in for a 27-yard touchdown. It was a play that gave Sun Devils fans hope.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Off the Field Impact

Hope is a great way to sum up the impact that Sims had on ASU and its culture. Sure, Sims had some negative plays, even in that aforementioned Arizona vs ASU game; Sims had three picks. However, what Sims did, stepping in when Leavitt was out and giving ASU a chance, is something to have high respect for. He went 3-2 as a starter for ASU and kept their season afloat, which is something that will never be forgotten by many in the valley.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jeff Sims (2) with head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Sims is a hard worker. At practice, he was trying to build chemistry with his receivers such as Malik McClain. This showed that he was someone who wanted to better his craft. Sims always seemed respectful and a man of high character. Coach said it best:

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“And I think sometimes people need to stop think and be like, Man, this dude chose to be a Sun Devil. This dude fought. This dude had 200 and some yards just Iowa State to keep us alive. Like this dude battled for Arizona State football. And sometimes the ball doesn't go your way. And I hope that doesn't define him here. What defines him here is wanting to be a Sun Devil and fighting and competing and doing whatever he can to try to win games.”- Coach Kenny Dillingham on Jeff Sims.

