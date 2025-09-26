Keith Abney II Continues To Shine in Starting Role
TEMPE -- Xavion Alford. C.J. Fite. Keyshaun Elliott. The Arizona State offense is chalk-full of NFL level talent, but perhaps the biggest standout to this point of the 2025 season.
Abney committed to Arizona State in December of 2023 after originally being committed to Utah State as a lightly recruited player out of Texas - his development since has been nothing short of incredible.
Abney was one of the highest graded cornerbacks in the country in week four's victory over Baylor - per Pro Football Focus.
Abney has also taken the most coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown to this point - setting the tone for an Arizona State secondary that is down Alford and starting nickelback Montana Warren.
- Abney has been a player that quarterbacks have typically avoided, and he took advantage of an errant throw by Sawyer Robertson last week. DC Brian Ward spoke about how his mentality has shaped the defense as a whole when discussing him and Fite.
- "Still talk about two the most consistent guys on off the field in our whole program, not to speak for the offense, but on defense, who don't have any higher character or just consistent, just in terms of their approach to everything. Good things happen. Bad things happen. You see, he gets pass interference. It's a little bit questionable. He's pretty sticky in that coverage. He comes back and gets a pick, you know, the following half, following quarter. He's just a guy just understands something goes wrong. He's telling the guys get Okay. Well, here's what I got to do better next time.
Abney's improved coverage, leadership, and tangible growth have left him as a legitimate prospect in next April's NFL draft - potentially as a first round pick. His next major assignment is against TCU's Eric McAlister in tonight's battle in Tempe - the game is set to kickoff shortly after 6 P.M. Arizona time.
