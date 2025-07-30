Kenny Dillingham Offers High Praise For Star
Sam Leavitt has rapidly become the greatest victory of the Kenny Dillingham era with Arizona State.
The redshirt freshman entered the transfer portal after one season at Michigan State - the former four star recruit in the 2023 class committed to play for Dillingham in short order.
Leavitt went into spring practices in a competition with incumbent starter Jaden Rashada - and quickly reigned victorious.
The now 20 year old never looked back since becoming the leader of the offense - coming into his own as the 2024 season progressed and securing the Big 12 Freshman of the Year award.
The Oregon native also impressed in the Peach Bowl loss to Texas - playing beyond what the stat-line indicated without his favorite target in Jordyn Tyson, who was injured in the final regular season contest.
Dillingham's mind hasn't changed surrounding Leavitt and what he can do - that was made clear when the 35 year old head coach was asked about the rising QB in a Tuesday press conference.
"Super intelligent. Throws the deep ball extremely well. He's the best player on game day ... Mobile enough to get you out of problems... This is going to be an unbelievable year for him."
The scouting report of Leavitt via the offensive mastermind is spot on. Leavitt faces criticism from some for holding the ball too long in the pocket at times, but he rarely puts the ball in harm's way either. The 6-foot-2 passer also possesses a strong arm - maybe not the strongest in the nation, but surely one that would thrill any coach.
Leavitt's athleticism is possibly one of the factors that separates him from others on a similar level - the balance between being a high-ceiling passer and a great athlete make him a threat on every single down.
The mindset of Leavitt is maybe the most crucial piece of his game - unbridled confidence without being arrogant. Leavitt knows who he is and is entirely comfortable with it.
The infrastructure around Leavitt and the potential for Marcus Arroyo's offense to be more pass heavy this campaign should set up the former to have an incredible season - even more impressive than the last.
