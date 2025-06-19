Kenny Dillingham Speaks on Clock Management vs BYU
Kenny Dillingham has been nothing short of a revelation for Arizona State after taking over the program in November 2022.
A 2012 alumni of the University, Dillingham is a local Arizona kid that grew up with unabashed passion for the school and football program.
That passion has extended to his role as head coach - it resulted in a Big 12 championship and a near-victory in a College Football Playoff game.
It has also made Dillingham a popular interview and something of a celebrity in the football world.
Dillingham continued to bank off of the rising popularity by joining the 'College Gameday' podcast featuring college football broadcaster Rece Davis and insider Pete Thamel.
The trio discussed a wide range of topics in their time together, but the topic of Dillingham's late-game clock management in a 28-23 victory over Brigham Young on November 23 of last year was a particularly compelling one.
Dillingham was asked if he'd ever attempt running the clock out by taking yardage losses again - the 35 year old defended his earlier decision in a different context.
"100 percent... In the right situation, let's say you're up one point, you're on the four yard line, there's a minute and forty seconds left... do you wanna score and go up eight and give them the ball back? No, you wanna be able to run out the clock. Where I failed was we could have taken a two-possession lead so it wasn't worth doing what I did."
Part of what makes Dillingham special is his ability to own his mistakes while also defending the process in other scenarios - the adaptability, humility, and advanced knowledge of the game will serve him well in his future in Tempe.
Dillingham will look to field a team that dominates to a level that difficult decisions won't have to be made in late-game scenarios - Arizona State could be favored in every single game in the 2025 season at this current pace, along with being the presumed favorites to repeat as Big 12 champs.
