Kenny Dillingham Divulges Approach to Bowl Game Preparations

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils (8-4) were officially introduced as one of the programs competing in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on Dec. 31 in El Paso, Texas, where they will be pitted against the Duke Blue Devils. The matchup will be the second-ever meeting between the programs, both coming in the Sun Bowl.

The Blue Devils have a record of 8-5 and are fresh off winning an ACC title, marking a major triumph for the program behind star quarterback Darian Mensah.

This contest is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing non-playoff games during the 2025 bowl season - something that Dillingham is excited to prepare for, a point that he made in media availability on Monday.

Dillingham Expects Competitive Sun Bowl

"We're gonna get after it in bowl prep, like I told the guys yesterday, we're going to get absolutely after it. We're going to get a lot of young guy reps, the veterans. The whole goal will be for the guys who have existing eligibility.

"I should say the whole goal is going to be to keep them in shape enough that those guys that want to participate in the ball game, that those guys are in shape enough to when we go into the last six days of prep, we'll really hammer in Duke and the game plan, just like a normal week, but those first nine practices before that, oh, it's, it's basically, it's on. We're going to put in things. We're going to practice hard or practice physical, and we're going to get better."

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's business as usual for Arizona State, which continues to live by Dillingham's mantra of "have more fun working harder than anyone in the country." This has been displayed repeatedly over the last three seasons that the 35-year-old has been in charge, including in moments of uncertainty.

The practice window ahead of the bowl game will be open to media from December 9th through the 20th. This will be the final opportunity to speak to coaches before the season-closing contest, as well as the last time for seniors to participate in practice in Tempe.

Perhaps most important is the time that will be afforded to continue developing the next generation of Sun Devils players, such as linebacker Martell Hughes and wideout Harry Hassman, who may be called upon to be major contributors in the 2026 campaign.

Arizona State and Duke are set to play at 12 p.m. MST on New Year's Eve in a CBS broadcast.

