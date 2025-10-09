Kenny Dillingham Focused on Utah Matchup, Not Weather
TEMPE -- Arizona State's 2025 schedule seemingly gets more challenging by the week and each game appears to be more vital in the pursuit of repeating as champions of the Big 12.
The pair of triumphs over Baylor and TCU set the stage for the team to make it back to the championship game, but the road trip to face the Utah Utes is potentially the most challenging game on the slate, especially due to the road game designation.
One of the most talked about subplots of the game that is to be played this week is that the Salt Lake City area is set to receive a substantial amount of rain during the course of the contest.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham didn't mince words when asked about how much the potential inclement conditions are factoring into operations for the remainder of the week.
Dillingham's Take on Outside Factors
“Yeah, I really don't care about the weather. Like obviously we got to prepare for it. We got to spray, you know, footballs down as much as we can. We got to do stuff like that. But at the end of the day, you know, football is won by one person moving the other person the other direction, and then not giving the other team the ball at the end of the day.
Like weather can affect how you get that accomplished. But you still have to take care of the football and you still have to move the person in front of you the other direction, right? So I think you know whether there's rain, whether there's not rain, yeah, right. No, we can't prepare for it. We live in a desert. We don't get much of it naturally. We have to play some wet ball drills. But we're not focused on that. We're focused on, you know, the task at hand, which is Utah.”
Ultimately, Dillingham's mindset that football is won by the players in the game and not the extrinsic factors is one that is quite noble - this game was potentially profiling to be one that would be won in the trenches even before the noted potential for a rainy game.
Being focused on the opponent is the right call - as Utah's option-heavy, fast paced offense has been a frequent note of concern from players and coaching staff alike - this is without mentioning the Utes' physical front seven paired up with two offensive tackles that are likely to be future NFL players.
