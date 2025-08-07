Kenny Dillingham Explains Kanye Udoh's Integration into Offense
Kenny Dillingham has done an excellent job of building the Arizona State football program from the ground up - much of the success that has been in his roster building via the transfer portal.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Prince Dorbah, and Xavion Alford are just a few of the high impact players that Dillingham has brought in since taking over - the 2025 season is shaping up to yield great results as well.
Among the key signees is Kanye Udoh. The junior transferred from Army in December after accumulating over 1,100 yards on the ground in a triple option offense under Jeff Monken.
The Sun Devils were thrilled to add Udoh into the fold in an effort to build a standout room even after star Cam Skattebo departed to the NFL - the new addition has proven to be worth the investment.
Dillingham had post-practice media availability from Camp Tontozona on Wednesday - and was asked about Udoh's transition from West Point to Tempe.
Dillingham when asked about what Udoh took from Army:
"We had no doubt in the culture he was coming from, no doubt in the work ethic he was going to have, the demand that it was going to take to make it there. He checked all of the boxes."
On the adjustment to the scheme:
"Scheme wise, we're drastically different, so I'd say it was more of the scheme, and it wasn't even the learning of it, it was visibly seeing the blocks happen at different depths, seeing the different types of blocks is a little bit different for him, so that was really the transition."
Udoh has been integrating into Marcus Arroyo's offense quite smoothly - as far as practice speed is concerned. ASU on SI has witnessed several downfield catches that have been secured by Udoh during scrimmage portions of practice, along with game-breaking speed that will make it difficult to keep him off the field - even in a room that features Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown.
