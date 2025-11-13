Kenny Dillingham Praises Leadership on ASU’s 2025 Team
TEMPE -- It's no secret that the 2025 Arizona State Sun Devils have encountered a great deal of adversity despite a respectable 6-3 start to the campaign.
Most teams would have collapsed at this point - between Sam Leavitt's season-ending surgery, ST coordinator Charlie Ragle's absence, and numerous other key players missing extended time.
This squad has battled through nearly every scenario and remains in position to potentially play for another Big 12 title - the consistent leadership is what drives these results, at least according to head coach Kenny Dillingham following Wednesday's practice.
- "You know, our leadership council runs our team. You know, this is their football team. They're the head coach there, they run it, and they're the reason that, you know, the programs turned completely upside down from where it was three years ago."
- "Wasn't me, it was 100% them. And so I just want people to understand like, this program is not going in. This program is player driven. It is the players. It is the fans showing up and selling out games. That's what wins in college football. Coaches are not nearly as valuable as everything else, right? So our players are the forefront of our program."
The culture that has been built in Tempe is here to stay - largely thanks to the group of 11 players that have held down the fort in 2025.
Arizona State on SI explores key aspects of the council, along with what lies ahead for the group this season below.
How Leadership Council has Evolved
Leavitt has been away from football activities this week after undergoing season-ending foot surgery last week, but remains an integral piece of the structure that the program has built. Ditto for Jordyn Tyson, who is set to miss his third consecutive game this week.
Senior OL Ben Coleman continues to show up to practice and continues his leadership role, as does S Xavion Alford - this is despite the door being shut on both of their seasons.
Players such as LB Jordan Crook and DL C.J. Fite have grown exponentially as leaders in the last 12 months, according to coaches. The growth shown by each of the players on the council is simply an indictment of what Dillingham is building and reflects on the program being able to win games in a wide variety of ways.
What Lies Ahead for Arizona State?
The Sun Devils are set to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers this Saturday before closing the season on the road against Colorado and at home against rival Arizona.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and three major takeaways following a gutsy win over Iowa State here
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!