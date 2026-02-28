Jordyn Tyson Discusses Time at Arizona State, Battling Through Adversity

TEMPE -- Two-time All-Big 12 selection and Arizona State program great Jordyn Tyson is now fully focused on realizing NFL dreams after playing a key role in revitalizing excitement in Tempe.

Tyson - a projected first round pick - has been one of the most talked about players in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL draft, with a media availability appearance on Friday as part of the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis serving as a climax of those discussions.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Below is a partial transcript from the conversation, with contest added as needed.

On Future of ASU Football, Role in Rise of Program

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) with tight end Chamon Metayer (7) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I feel, I don't think I'm the piece. I think I'm a piece. We've had some very good players at ASU, but it's been amazing. Kind of just activating the Valley. I feel like when I first got there, Dilly was always saying "activate the Valley, activate the Valley." And I feel like we're doing a good job with that. Now we're getting a new indoor facility. Now we got some, some good stuff going on. So yeah, it feels good."

Tyson's humility is an area that has to be commended as draft day quickly approaches. The wide receiver extended the credit beyond himself when discussing the revival of Arizona State football, and appears to be thrilled that head coach Kenny Dillingham is building off of the positive momentum that was created in 2024/2025.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates with Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) after a touchdown drive against BYU during the first half at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 23, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyson Makes Most of Injury Concerns

"I talked about a good amount, but shoot, the first two mechanism of injury can't really help it. We play a physical sport, but yeah, I've never had soft tissue injuries. Kind of just working through that right now, and I feel like if you look at my track history, after every injury, I came back better than ever, I feel like. So that's my answer right there."

Tyson's answer is as measured and respectable as can be. There's no denying that soft tissue injuries are ones that tend to draw concern, but the 21 year old is also correct in the notion that he has returned from each previous injury better than before.

Tyson Reveals Teams That Met With Him

Tyson revealed that he had met with the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and Kansas City Chiefs - among other teams throughout the course of the week in Indianapolis.

There appears to be no shortage of suitors for the elite talent in the months ahead, with franchises such as Kansas City being of particular interest. The fit between Tyson and prospective contenders is something that is going to be very palpable over the next two months.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Read more on the bold strategy that head coach Bobby Hurley employed with comments on 1/21 here , and on why Arizona State may have saved the season with the win over Cincinnati on Saturday here ..

