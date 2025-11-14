Kenny Dillingham Reaffirms Loyalty in Powerful Message
Amid rising coaching rumors, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham made it clear that he’s not going anywhere. When asked about his name surfacing in other coaching vacancies, Dillingham shut down speculation.
“I’ve made it very clear this was my dream job when I took it,” Dillingham said. “My sister’s my neighbor, my parents live three doors down, and my son gets to hang out with his cousins every day. You can’t control what people write, but I know the people in this building trust me for my word.” Dilingham said in an interview with the Big 12 Conference
Dillingham, who graduated from Arizona State and grew up in the Valley, said his loyalty stems from both family roots and belief in the program’s future.
He emphasized that happiness and the chance to win championships are what truly matter.
“Every coach wants the ability to win championships,” he said. “For me, it’s about being in a place where your family’s happy and you can compete for titles. That’s what we’re doing here.”
Fighting Through Adversity
Dillingham also addressed the team’s fight through adversity this season, including multiple injuries to key players like quarterback Sam Leavitt and safety Xavion Alfred. Despite the setbacks, ASU remains in the Big 12 title race.
“I love the way our guys are competing,” Dillingham said. “It shows a lot about the culture in the building. One hundred guys coming together to fight, scratch, and claw — that’s what I’m proud of.”
Jeff Sims’ Growth
Dillingham praised backup quarterback Jeff Sims for staying loyal to the program and thriving in his second year in the same system.
“For the first time in his career, he’s been in the same system two years in a row,” Dillingham said. “He trusted the process, stayed patient, and when his moment came, he delivered. He’s just a great person, and his teammates love him.”
The coach also spoke about his “Activate the Valley” motto, saying fan support has reached new levels. “We’ve sold out our last seven home games,” he said. “The environment is incredible. The Valley is activated.”
Dillingham also expressed confidence in the program’s trajectory, saying the foundation being built now will shape the next decade of ASU football. He highlighted improvements in recruiting, player development, and campus engagement, calling this period a “turning point” for the program.
Dillingham ended by reaffirming his long-term commitment to the program: “This isn’t Kenny Dillingham’s team — it’s our players’ team. I want this place to be the best version of itself. And I’m here to make that happen.”
