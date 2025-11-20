Kenny Dillingham Reaffirms Positive Relationship With Star QB
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils are sitting at 7-3 on the 2025 season and are still in a position to reach the Big 12 title game for a consecutive season, all through several developments that had the potential to derail the ambitions the program had coming into the season.
The most recent roadblock has been the report that casts doubt on Sam Leavitt's future in Tempe - something that head coach Kenny Dillingham partially addressed following Wednesday's practice by reinforcing that the relationship between the two is still going strong.
- “Oh yeah, he’s doing great. He’s on the road to recovery. We’ve had lots of conversations. Sam’s my guy. I have a great relationship with Sam. Everything I’ve ever said about him is true.”
Although Dillingham didn't deny that there were moving parts behind the scenes, it should be at least somewhat reassuring that there is still definite communication between the parties while Leavitt is recovering from foot surgery.
How Leavitt Saga Might Unfold
The future of the redshirt sophomore in Tempe truly feels as if it is up in the air. While it would be malpractice for Leavitt to completely shut out discovering his true market value, it feels unlikely that a departure would be a simple decision after everything that has transpired over the last 23 months.
The most likely scenario from a speculative point of view is that Leavitt will uncover his true value on the open market, then allow Arizona State to approximate or match that value. It would be a surprising development to see the 20-year-old decide not to even allow the Sun Devils to retain his services.
How Relationship With Dillingham Might Impact Decision
Leavitt and Dillingham remain on awesome terms according to all accounts - including from the source. The head coach has been praised by his star QB for his honesty, transparency, and similar mindset when it comes to being a student of the game.
Will the dynamic the two share be a factor when Leavitt's camp potentially goes "shopping" for a new destination? It's certainly possible, as it might be difficult for a coach of an outside program to sell themselves in a manner in which Dillingham did. The other factor is OC Marcus Arroyo, who also shares a strong connection to the star quarterback.
As for the games at hand, the Sun Devils have two more regular-season games remaining in the form of Colorado this Saturday and Arizona on Friday, Nov 28.
