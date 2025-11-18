All Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham Talks “Next Man Up” Approach at ASU

The Sun Devils' culture under the head coach has yet to waver in three seasons.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham greets linebacker Martell Hughes (18) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham greets linebacker Martell Hughes (18) during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have fought through significant adversity in the 2025 season - this is one of the poorest-kept secrets in all of college football.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham remains in awe of the fight that the team has shown in the face of numerous vital players missing an extended period of time in his press conference on Monday, highlighting the connectivity that the roster shares.

ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham speaks to the media after the team held their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "Yeah, it's awesome. It's awesome to watch guys step up when they get their opportunity. And that's the unique part. Is usually when you have a lot of injuries to keep players, you know, close games don't go your way. It's usually how it works, right?"
  • "Well, our I mean, somehow close games are going our way, because our players are so connected still, that in those moments, and to see those, those new guys step in and step up, is pretty cool to watch."

Arizona State on SI selects three players that encapsulate the 'next man up' approach and are an extension of what Dillingham has delivered to Tempe.

Martell Hughes

Hughes has stepped up over the last month-plus in the aftermath of Zyrus Fiaseu missing the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates a game winning interception with defensive lineman Prince Dorbah (32) in the second half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images / Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

The sophomore secured the interception that sealed the victory over TCU, intercepted Texas Tech QB Will Hammond in what was another top-10 win for the Sun Devils, and has come through with several consequential tackles in recent weeks.

The probability that Hughes is a starting linebacker next season is high, and he has backed up the billing of being of that caliber in year two with the program.

Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes (18) celebrates with safety Adrian Wilson (6) after the game-sealing interception against TCU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 26, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Raleek Brown

Brown stepped in as the lead back for the injured Kyson Brown, who secured 145 total yards in the season-opener before departing the second game of the season due to an ankle injury.

OC Marcus Arroyo has praised Brown for stepping up week in and week out - going above the call to action in many cases.

Brown's grit and determination should be a benchmark for which Arizona State players look to when settling on an approach that they should take

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) battles for a few yards as getting tackle by Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Josh Patterson (25) after making a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jeff Sims

Sims decided to stay at Arizona State for the 2025 season after receiving interest from other programs to join in a starting capacity.

The senior stuck around and is now reaping the reward of being patient, although this is in the midst of a heartbreaking circumstance in the season-ending injury to Sam Leavitt.

The Georgia native won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his 288-yard showing against West Virginia and has become a player that the Sun Devils are unequivocally rallying around, with much to play for.

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.