Kenny Dillingham Talks “Next Man Up” Approach at ASU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have fought through significant adversity in the 2025 season - this is one of the poorest-kept secrets in all of college football.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham remains in awe of the fight that the team has shown in the face of numerous vital players missing an extended period of time in his press conference on Monday, highlighting the connectivity that the roster shares.
- "Yeah, it's awesome. It's awesome to watch guys step up when they get their opportunity. And that's the unique part. Is usually when you have a lot of injuries to keep players, you know, close games don't go your way. It's usually how it works, right?"
- "Well, our I mean, somehow close games are going our way, because our players are so connected still, that in those moments, and to see those, those new guys step in and step up, is pretty cool to watch."
Arizona State on SI selects three players that encapsulate the 'next man up' approach and are an extension of what Dillingham has delivered to Tempe.
Martell Hughes
Hughes has stepped up over the last month-plus in the aftermath of Zyrus Fiaseu missing the rest of the season due to a lower-body injury.
The sophomore secured the interception that sealed the victory over TCU, intercepted Texas Tech QB Will Hammond in what was another top-10 win for the Sun Devils, and has come through with several consequential tackles in recent weeks.
The probability that Hughes is a starting linebacker next season is high, and he has backed up the billing of being of that caliber in year two with the program.
Raleek Brown
Brown stepped in as the lead back for the injured Kyson Brown, who secured 145 total yards in the season-opener before departing the second game of the season due to an ankle injury.
OC Marcus Arroyo has praised Brown for stepping up week in and week out - going above the call to action in many cases.
Brown's grit and determination should be a benchmark for which Arizona State players look to when settling on an approach that they should take
Jeff Sims
Sims decided to stay at Arizona State for the 2025 season after receiving interest from other programs to join in a starting capacity.
The senior stuck around and is now reaping the reward of being patient, although this is in the midst of a heartbreaking circumstance in the season-ending injury to Sam Leavitt.
The Georgia native won Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week for his 288-yard showing against West Virginia and has become a player that the Sun Devils are unequivocally rallying around, with much to play for.
Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here, and on how the culture that has been cultivated by coach Dillingham showed up against West Virginia here.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here, as well as @khicks_21 for nonstop Arizona State coverage!