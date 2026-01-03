Key Arizona State Coaching Staff Position Officially Filled

TEMPE -- Another domino has fallen as far as uncertainty on the Arizona State coaching staff ahead of the 2026 season.

ESPN insider Pete Thamel reported on Saturday afternoon that interim special teams coordinator Jack Nudo would be promoted to the full-time position following the conclusion of the season - with some added help in a former NFL punter.

"Sources: Arizona State is promoting Jack Nudo to special teams coordinator and bringing in former NFL punter Mike Scifres to coach the specialists."

Nudo emerged as the interim coordinator in late October when full-time coach Charlie Ragle took an indefinite leave of absence for health-related reasons - it remains unclear as to whether Ragle will return in any capacity or not.

Nudo is Prepared for Increased Role

Nudo officially took over as interim ST coordinator following the 24-16 loss to Houston back on October 25, in which he displayed significant promise in the five games that followed.

Perhaps one of the most impressive displays that Nudo put forward over the last two months was a fake field goal attempt that was converted for a two-point conversion - a score that gifted Arizona State a 15-3 lead over West Virginia on November 15. The two-point conversion was as a result of Nudo catching a weakness in WVU's extra point formation that had potential to be exploited - they did just that.

Head coach Kenny Dillingham even attrubuted the decision as one that changed the complexion of the contest and gifted Arizona State an inherent advantage.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils kicker Jesus Gomez (35) prepares to kick a successful field goal in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There were personnel shortcomings that prevented the unit from fully emerging from a less-than-ideal place, but improvements made under Nudo were conspicuous.

Arizona State in Strong Position With Elite Transfer

Arizona State is an early team to watch for UCLA transfer and three-year kicker Mateen Bhaghani - who has knocked down all 71 extra point attempts, as well as 83% of field goal attempts in time spent between Cal and UCLA.

The Sun Devils need to replace the departing Jesus Gomez at kicker, while other work at special teams positions is likely a necessity as well. There is certainly potential for the program to pick up a punter via the portal, as well as potential for incoming transfers to take part in special team activities.

There's still eight months until Arizona State kicks off the 2026 season in a home battle against Morgan State, but there's little doubt that the fabric of the upcoming team is being cultivated right now.

Read more on why the Arizona State men's basketball team will exceed expectations in the 2025-26 season here , and on why the bright future of the football program isn’t dimmed by the loss to Arizona here .

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here .