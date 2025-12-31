3 Key Arizona State Players in Big 12 Battle vs. Utah

TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils women's basketball program has been one of the major talking points of the 2025-26 season in the debut campaign under head coach Molly Miller.

The Sun Devils sit at 14-0 this season and appear poised to reach the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season under a rapid culture reset under Miller.

Now, Arizona State is set to make a two-game road trip against the Utah-based Big 12 schools - with the 10-3 Utah Utes being the first of the challenges later today.

Arizona State on SI explores three players that must make a positive impact to ensure the team improves to 15-0.

McKinna Brackens

Brackens has emerged as both one of the catalysts of the offense as a scorer, as well as the most reliable rebounder on the squad.

The junior currently has an 11-game streak of reaching double digit scoring numbers, with an 18 point showing in the conference opener against Colorado on December 21.

The Texas native is continuing to posture as the potential face of the program over the next two seasons, and being effective against a Utah team that averages 41 rebounds per game as a team is paramount for the Sun Devils.

Last-Tear Poa

ASU Sun Devils guard Last-Tear Poa (13) drives into the lane as Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Skylar Barnes (5) defends at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The senior PG has struggled to find footing after suffering a hand injury in the season opener, but has still put together impressive moments nonetheless.

Poa has recorded a pair of 10 assist performances, hit a game-winning shot against Oregon State in an overtime victory, and has shot north of 50% from three-point range over the last three weeks of action.

Poa is in a position to continue excelling in orchestrating the offense, connecting on three-point looks in a timely manner, and to add real value to Miller's defense-centric approach.

Heloisa Carrera

Carrera has been a revelation in Tempe as a sophomore after a freshman season at Ole Miss that featured a lot of victories, but not much playing time.

The 6'2" forward has served as the de-facto starting center under Miller, and has largely been excellent in the process.

Carrera's standout performances include a 16 point, 8 rebound in a win over UNLV, 21 points, 10 rebounds against Southeast Missouri, and a 14 point (5-7 field goal) showing in the conference opener against Colorado.

Carrera will be tasked with setting the tone of this game from a physicality standpoint alongside Brackens.

ASU Sun Devils forward Heloisa Carrera (14) fights for a rebound with Coppin State Bald Eagles forward Shanaii Gamble (25) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

