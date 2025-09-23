3 Key Arizona State Offensive Players vs TCU
TEMPE -- The Arizona State Sun Devils have now started the last two seasons with a 3-1 record - this time around the third victory was a hard-earned 27-24 triumph over the Baylor Bears.
Kenny Dillingham must now prepare his team for a short week, as the program is set to welcome the 24th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs to Tempe on Friday night.
The Arizona State offense is on the precipice of something truly great, but these three players must step up for Marcus Arroyo's offense to hit full stride against an overachieving defense in TCU.
3. Ben Coleman
Coleman made the challenging switch from left guard to center over the offseason - questions ensued following whether the veteran would make the switch, as he took reps at his old position in the closing weeks of fall camp.
The offensive line as a unit has drastically improved since week one, which was met with moments of struggle, and Coleman's growth has played a major role in that development.
Coleman's snapping, run protection, and communication with the quarterback will be vital this week.
2. Kyson Brown
Brown is set to return to a regular snap share volume and touch volume in week five after only taking four total touches in his return against Baylor.
"Sipp" was a true difference maker in the week one victory, totaling 145 all-purpose yards and showcasing his ability as a true, well-rounded back.
Raleek Brown and Kanye Udoh are set to be in more natural roles as well, setting up the entire RB room, but specifically K. Brown as an x-factor.
1. Sam Leavitt
Leavitt is still in the 'prove-it' phase in the eyes of many after an uneven start to the season.
Although he came alive in the fourth quarter opposite of Sawyer Robertson, it may be even more paramount for the 20-year old to be at the top of his game in opposition of Josh Hoover.
Taking shots downfield. Avoiding turnovers. Utilizing his running ability to create high-leverage scenarios for the offense. The redshirt sophomore must have the best game of his season on Friday.
Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.
