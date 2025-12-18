Key Updates in Arizona State-Kenny Dillingham Contract Saga

TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look what is potentially holding up the new contract agreement between Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State brass.

Dillingham Seeking More Support

Dec 7, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Kenny Dillingham looks at the trophy after winning the Big 12 Championship game against the Iowa State Cyclones at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The 35-year old head coach has been making thinly veiled pleas to Arizona State brass pertaining to the support (or lack thereof) he currently receives.

One of the most pronounced sticking points is that the third-year steward of the program must act as both coach and de-facto general manager in the NIL era, while programs such as Stanford are able to bank on well-known alumni (Andrew Luck) - this makes player retention, NIL, and other factors much more complicated for ASU.

The other concern is around the financial pool for assistant coaches. Dillingham famously gifted bonuses from one of his accomplishments last season in an incentive-laden deal to various members of the support staf. Dillingham knows better than most that continuity is vital - especially now - as he saw the unraveling of the Todd Graham era take place in real time, largely due to the inability to retain key members on his staff.

The most obvious point of contention is NIL funding, as the program continues to trail behind other influential teams in the landscape.

Arizona State Star Declares for NFL Draft

In other news, junior cornerback Keith Abney II officially declared for the 2026 NFL draft on Wednesday afternoon.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Keith Abney II (1) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Abeny was a first-team All-Big 12 performer in 2025 - bringing consistently sticky coverage, strong leadership, and a mistake-averse nature to the table has boosted his draft stock to anywhere between the first and third rounds of the draft.

Abney will not participate in the Dec 31 Sun Bowl against Duke, as this is what the tides are trending towards for junior WR Jordyn Tyson as well.

Sun Devils Securing Recruiting Victories

Dillingham and staff have already secured two major commitments from members of the 2027 recruiting class after securing signings from every 2026 commit minus one player.

Quarterback Weston Nielsen and wide receiver Nico Bland both committed to play for Arizona State in recent weeks. Nielsen hails from Texas and Bland is a California native - both are crucial pipelines for Arizona State to stay in control of.

Until then, the Sun Devils are preparing to end their 2025 season against Duke in El Paso in less than two weeks.

