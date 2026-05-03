Ranking ASU’s Best Moves This Offseason

The Arizona State Sun Devils are attempting to rebuild a winning culture that was dismantled after a 17-16 2025 campaign.

This offseason, the program has made several moves that will shape its image and future. With that being said, here are the three best moves the Sun Devils have pulled off over the last month.

1. Hiring Randy Bennett

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett speaks to reporters during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Recalibrating a culture starts with hiring a head coach who can revitalize a dormant climate deprived of postseason success in recent memory. Bringing in Bennett, who led Saint Mary's to 23 winning seasons in 25 years. It was the perfect decision by Arizona State's brass. Here is what the 63-year-old head coach said about his goals and expectations for the program starting in 2026.

"What I'm looking forward to is building this program into a program that has a lot of continuity and build where it is a power in the Big 12," Bennett explained. "There have been flashes, so I don't ever want to diminish what some other peoples' work has been, but that's what I think we can do, and that's what I'm looking forward to. Get Sun Devil basketball back to the top."

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

"We're going to fire a shot, great basketball job. We're expecting to hit it running in year one," he added. "We're starting to build a team. I think you can expect a competitive team, a team that is playing in the NCAA Tournament, a team that's trying to get where they're playing for conference championships. It won't be easy, but it's definitely doable."

2. Maintaining Connection With Bennett

Mar 19, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's (CA) Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) dribbles the ball during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After beginning his career at Arizona, Paulius Murauskas spent the last two seasons with Bennett at Saint Mary's. The 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward averaged 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc in 2025.

That type of production is an inviting element to a program that struggled to generate consistent scoring at various points last season. This is why Bennett's hire was monumental; it instantly made the Sun Devils the favorite to land Murauskas once he entered the transfer portal.

3. Replacing Massamba Diop With Skilled Center

Mar 11, 2026; Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston University Terriers forward Ben Defty (14) reacts after a foul in the second half against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the Patriot League Championship at Stabler Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

When Diop inevitably entered his name in the portal, Arizona State had to prioritize bolstering its frontcourt. Adding Boston transfer Ben Defty was an under-the-radar acquisition by Bennett and the coaching staff.

The 6-foot-11, 255-pound center averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 69.4 percent from the field. Defty is not a multi-faceted big man; he predominantly operates in the paint. Nevertheless, Defty's ability to impose his will offensively while altering countless shots on defense will prove instrumental in Arizona State's reclamation project.