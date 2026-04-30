What Massamba Diop Committing to Gonzaga Means for ASU

The Arizona State Sun Devils are attempting to rebuild their roster after a disastrous 2025 campaign that ended with a 17-16 record.

Arizona State would have loved it if Massamba Diop were part of the reclamation project under head coach Randy Bennett, but the 7-foot-1, 230-pound freshman center entered the transfer portal shortly after the season. On Tuesday, the star big man committed to Gonzaga, officially ending his tenure with the Sun Devils.

What This Means for Arizona State

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes guard Terrence Brown (2) drives to the basket against Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This was an expected outcome for the Bennett and the Sun Devils, evident by their transfer portal acquisitions over the last two weeks, which we will get into later. In 2025, Diop averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks while shooting 56.9 percent from the field.

Once Diop entered the portal, he was viewed as a top-three player on the open market and had plenty of programs lining up for his services. Again, this was an inevitable decision, but it is still disappointing for Arizona State, as Diop still has three years of eligibility.

Are the Sun Devils Prepared?

Mar 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett gives an interview prior to a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Bennett's influence is apparent in Arizona State's activity in the transfer portal. Despite coming off one of the worst seasons in program history, the 63-year-old head coach's pedigree from Saint Mary's has traveled to Tempe, Arizona. During his introductory press conference earlier this month, Bennett explained his expectations and vision for this program moving forward.

"What I'm looking forward to is building this program into a program that has a lot of continuity and build where it is a power in the Big 12," Bennett said. "There have been flashes, so I don't ever want to diminish what some other peoples' work has been, but that's what I think we can do, and that's what I'm looking forward to. Get Sun Devil basketball back to the top."

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels forward Paulius Murauskas (23) shoots the ball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Warley (8) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga Bulldogs won 73-65. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

"We're going to fire a shot, great basketball job," Bennett explained. "We're expecting to hit it running in year one. We're starting to build a team. I think you can expect a competitive team, a team that is playing in the NCAA Tournament, a team that's trying to get where they're playing for conference championships. It won't be easy, but it's definitely doable."

Instead of pursuing expensive and superstar talents, Bennett has prioritized players who will fit his system. This offseason, Arizona State has landed Joel Foxwell , Emmanuel Innocenti, Paulius Murauskas, and Ben Defty . None of these players is a household name, but they will elevate a program desperate for cohesive and competent basketball.