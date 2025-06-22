ASU Alum Familiar with Game 7 Stakes
Lu Dort has been here before. This time, though, the stakes are exponentially higher.
It was just five years ago, in his rookie season, when the former Sun Devil made his presence known as an undrafted rookie in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.
The Oklahoma City Thunder liked what they saw from Dort during that season before it was cut short due to COVID-19. He played just 36 games, beginning as an end-of-the-bench guy. But as he gained the faith of head coach Billy Donovan, his minutes steadily increased.
The Thunder were young and surprised most of the league by making the playoffs — their first season without franchise cornerstone Russell Westbrook. As Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued to grow into a star, Dort stepped up in his role.
And in Game 7 of the first round against the Houston Rockets, it was Dort who caught everyone’s eye.
He launched 12 three-pointers, hitting six of them — three in the second quarter alone.
Unfortunately for the Arizona State alum, it wasn’t enough. The Rockets escaped with a 104-102 win.
Now, Dort faces another Game 7 — but this one’s on the biggest stage of all, the NBA Finals against the Indiana Pacers.
“It was good, especially early in my career,” Dort told The Oklahoman about his first Game 7 experience. “I didn’t know what to expect. I never knew what a Game 7 felt like. Just the nervousness and all of the stuff that you feel before a game like that. I’ve felt that before [now]. You’ve just got to approach it like any other game. You go out there and play your best and live with the results.”
Live with the results.
That’s easier to say when it’s the first round. When you’re one game away from basketball immortality — from hoisting the trophy — those results feel heavier.
But Dort is ready for the challenge. He knows what comes with Game 7.
“You know that if you win, you’ll be happy for a long time. And if you lose, you’ll be mad for a long time. We know that we’ve got to give it our all.”
Giving it all is what Dort has done since Day 1.
It’s what he’s had to do — from going undrafted to carving out a role as one of the NBA’s premier perimeter defenders. From being overlooked at Arizona State to standing one game away from becoming an NBA champion.
Dort knows the stakes. He’s embraced the moment before. Now, a ring is within reach — and nothing’s changing in his approach.
He’s going to give it everything he’s got.
