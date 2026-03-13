Future Holds Unclear Path for Arizona State Basketball

The season ended on a difficult note for the Arizona State Sun Devils on Wednesday morning after a tough loss to the Iowa State Cyclones in the Big 12 Tournament. From the start, it was clear the game would be a challenge for Arizona State.

The opening minutes were very physical, and neither team scored for the first few minutes. But once Iowa State found its rhythm, the game quickly got away from the Sun Devils. By about the halfway point of the first half, Iowa State had taken control and never looked back.

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) drives toward the hoop against Cincinnati guard Day Day Thomas (1) during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arizona State struggled on both ends of the floor. The team turned the ball over more than 20 times and struggled to find consistency on offense. They also didn’t make a three-pointer until the second half, which made it even harder to keep up with Iowa State’s scoring.

By the end of the game, the loss became one of the most lopsided results in Big 12 Tournament history. It was a tough way for the Sun Devils’ season to end.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) grabs a loose ball as Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet (1) and guard Anthony Johnson (2) look on during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The End of an Era for Some Players

The loss also marked the end of several Arizona State players' college careers. Moe Odum, Allen Mukeba, and Anthony “Pig” Johnson all finished their collegiate careers with this game.

However, there is still a small possibility that Johnson could return for another season, depending on how recent eligibility rulings are applied to players who previously competed at lower levels before moving to Division I. For now, though, it appears that this was the final game for several key players on the roster.

ASU Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley greets his senior players at mid-court before their game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, on March 3, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Those players were important parts of the team this season, and their departures mean Arizona State could face many changes in the offseason.

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) goes to the basket as Arizona State Sun Devils forward Andrija Grbovic (14) defends during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Possible Coaching Candidates

When Arizona State does begin a coaching search, several names could be considered.

One interesting candidate is Randy Bennett, the longtime head coach at Saint Mary’s. Bennett has built a strong program over many years and is known as one of the best talent evaluators in college basketball. He also has ties to Arizona, which could make the job more appealing.

Jan 31, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Saint Mary's Gaels head coach Randy Bennett reacts after a play against the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half at McCarthey Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

Another name that has come up is Bryce Drew, the current head coach at Grand Canyon. Drew has had success at multiple programs and recently helped lead Grand Canyon to the NCAA Tournament.

Other coaches around the country could be considered as Arizona State looks for someone to lead the program into its next chapter.

Jan 14, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Moe Odum (5) dribbles the ball during the first half of the game against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Looking Toward the Future

Even though this season ended in a difficult way, Arizona State basketball still has potential moving forward.

With new leadership in the athletic department, possible arena improvements, and the resources of a major conference, the Sun Devils could build a stronger program in the years ahead. For now, though, the focus shifts to the offseason and the decisions that will shape the future of Arizona State basketball.

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