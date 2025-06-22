Sun Devils Headline Big 12 Bold Predictions
The Big 12 conference is widely expected to be an improved conference in 2025 after an up-and-down 2024 - Arizona State is a massive driving force behind this.
While teams such as West Virginia are expected to be subpar this season, there are as many as 12 squads that could reasonably reach a bowl game if conditions fall their individual way.
The anticipated improvement also lends to the belief that the conference standings will be as crowded as ever despite Arizona State widely being considered the favorite to win the league.
Without further ado - three bold predictions for what is one of the four power leagues in college football:
Three Big 12 Quarterbacks Throw for 30+ Touchdowns
Zero Big 12 quarterbacks surpassed 30 touchdowns a season ago.
This season it appears fairly likely that Sam Leavitt, Sawyer Robertson, and Josh Hoover could all eclipse that milestone.
Leavitt is returning to an offense that will be more pass-heavy in 2025, Robertson nearly reached 30 last season despite a slow start to the year, and Hoover could be forced to throw frequently with a TCU defense that faces questions once again.
Arizona State Only Loses One Conference Game
The Sun Devils lost two conference games in 2024 to Texas Tech and Cincinnati.
In 2025, ASU faces what could be more of a gauntlet - with challenging road games against Baylor, Utah, Iowa State, and Colorado on the docket.
Still, the Sun Devils could be even better this year compared to last and the success of last season has very clearly prepared the roster to enter the fall with an even more pronounced hunger.
TCU is Team to Defeat ASU, Two Teams Meet in Title Game
TCU rebounded from a 5-7 2023 season to win nine games a year ago.
A defense that faces challenges could be too much to handle, but Hoover is a phenomenal quarterback, Sonny Dykes has built up a quality supporting cast, and the defense could overachieve.
The Horned Frogs could quietly be the 'sleeper' team that makes noise in the Big 12 in 2025 - to the point of competing for another conference title.
Read more on if Arizona State can become the next national power in the future here, and the Sun Devils' current standing in the 2026 Big 12 recruiting landscape here.
