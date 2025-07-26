Why Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Is an Elite Draft Prospect
There hasn't been a player that has helped their own perception from an NFL prospect perspective during the Kenny Dillingham era at Arizona State more than Jordyn Tyson.
The junior wide receiver transferred to Tempe after his freshman season at Colorado in 2022. The three star recruit sat out of the 2023 season before starting his sophomore season with a pair of quiet performances in precession of reaching a loud late-season peak.
The 444 yards gained in the final three games of the Sun Devil season opened the eyes of many professional scouts, and now Tyson is viewed as among the best prospects at the position heading into next april.
ESPN draft expert Matt Miller debated who the best wide receiver in the 2026 NFL draft class is at the moment - the debate came down to Tyson and USC's Makai Lemon.
More on the debate below:
"There are multiple candidates to be that player, and the discussion starts with Tyson, thanks to his skills and the situation around him. At 6-1 and 195 pounds, Tyson is a downfield burner who caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns from quarterback Sam Leavitt. Tyson's biggest issue? Drops. He had seven last season and must clean that up to achieve WR1 status. "Tyson makes the hardest catches look easy and the easiest catches look hard," a rival Big 12 coach said. "He has legit NFL talent, first-round talent even, but that's my holdup on proclaiming him a first-round guy."
"For now, Tyson gets the nod, but he and Lemon will see a push from players such as Isaiah Horton (Alabama), Antonio Williams (Clemson), Eric Singleton Jr. (Auburn), Denzel Boston (Washington) and Elijah Sarratt (Indiana)."
While there is still competition for Tyson to face in pursuit of being the top WR prospect in the 2026 draft class - he does hold the advantage of being the most well-rounded player at the present moment, while also still holding immense potential.
Time will tell if the Texas native can recreate what was seen last season, but it is entirely reasonable to believe that improvement is right around the corner.
